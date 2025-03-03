Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Could TVNZ play kingmaker in the war for New Zealand Rugby’s television rights? - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wraps up his meeting with European and Canadian leaders in London and more healthcare workers are lured to Australia. Video / NZ Herald, AFP
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealand Rugby (NZR) are yet to finalise a deal for the game’s broadcast rights, post-2026
  • Sky has long held the rights, but faces competition from streaming giant Dazn
  • TVNZ could drastically alter the landscape through a free-to-air agreement

Of all the roles in which the embattled TVNZ imagined it might be cast in the ongoing battle for rugby’s broadcast rights, it’s unlikely to have foreseen itself becoming the king-maker.

But the state-owned broadcaster is now believed to be precisely that — a bit-player in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby