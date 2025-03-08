“Three Irish legends... We wanted them to finish their careers on a high here,” said Doris.

“We have to go and put it right next week with a big performance,” before the trip to Italy.

Despite early Irish dominance the home side came away with nothing, Gregory Alldritt doing brilliantly to prevent his fellow No 8 Doris marking his 50th cap with an early try.

In a move labelled “cynical” by referee Angus Gardner, Irish lock Joe McCarthy was handed a yellow card for tugging back Thomas Ramos as he supported Bielle-Biarrey. It was to cost Ireland dear.

Within a minute Bielle-Biarrey had touched down, the seventh successive test he has scored a try. It was Bielle-Biarrey’s third double in four matches in this Six Nations - he has now scored 11 tries in his last seven Tests.

Ramos failed to land the conversion but the momentum was with the French at 5-0 up and the massed ranks of their supporters were in full voice.

They turned to groans as just before the half hour mark as Dupont stayed down after slipping over going into a ruck and despite treatment limped off, ice on his knee, to be replaced by Maxime Lucu, the only back on the French bench.

The Irish finally got on the board as Prendergast stroked over a penalty for 5-3 with five minutes remaining of the first period.

Soon after Ramos converted a penalty for 8-5 but Prendergast’s jaw-dropping penalty from halfway meant there was just two points difference at the break.

The Irish went ahead for the first time in the match shortly after the restart - hooker Dan Sheehan going over in the corner.

Prendergast landed a brilliant conversion from the touchline for 13-8 to Ireland but that was as good as it got for the home side.

In the 46th minute, Calvin Nash was sin-binned for a high tackle and Gardner allowed a French try by Paul Boudehent despite fierce debate over whether O’Mahony had been taken out by Thibaud Flament.

Ramos knocked over the conversion for 15-13 to France who backed up their one-man advantage with a brilliant second try by Bielle-Biarrey.

His pace was too much for the Irish defence as he followed up his kick. Ramos converted and added a penalty to make it 25-13.

The one-way traffic continued as Oscar Jegou - normally in the scrum but playing in the centre owing to Pierre-Louis Barassi’s head injury - went over for his first test try. Again Ramos converted before adding another penalty for 35-13.

The Irish pressed for a consolation try but Ramos intercepted a Prendergast pass on the French line. He then released Damian Penaud who raced over to level Serge Blanco’s national try scoring record of 38. Ramos converted for 42-13.

There was to be one last home hurrah for Healy, who bulldozed over for his 13th Test try and Conan added another although it was the French who were celebrating at the final whistle.

Elsewhere, Scotland co-captain Finn Russell was back to his best from the kicking tee as the fly-half orchestrated a 35-29 win over Wales at Murrayfield.

Russell landed all five of his conversion attempts and starred in open play, with Scotland’s Tom Jordan and the impressive Blair Kinghorn scoring two tries apiece.

Wales, 35-8 behind at one point, staged a late rally but it was not enough to prevent a national record-extending 16th straight Test defeat.



