France's lock Mickael Guillard dives to score a try during the Six Nations international between Italy and France at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome. Photo / AFP

France got their Six Nations campaign firmly back on track with an 11-try masterclass in a 73-24 thrashing of Italy to stay in touch with tournament leaders Ireland.

Fabien Galthie’s team destroyed Italy with star scrum-half Antoine Dupont and full-back Leo Barre, in his first appearance of the tournament, both dotting down twice as France claimed a bonus point victory which sets up a massive clash with the Irish in Dublin in a fortnight.

Les Bleus are three points behind Ireland after bouncing back convincingly from their narrow and painful defeat at the hands of England.

France paid for their profligacy at Twickenham but were irresistible going forward in front of a large and boisterous travelling support in the Italian capital.

Italy took a shock lead through a converted Tommaso Menoncello try in the 11th minute and were only trailing by four points when Juan Ignacio Brex finished off a wonderful team move under the posts in the 27th minute.