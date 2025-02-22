England’s second win from three championship matches meant they stayed in touch with unbeaten Ireland, who maintained their bid for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title by beating Wales earlier.

Scotland took just four minutes to open the scoring, after England winger Ollie Sleightholme’s poor kick gave the visitors possession inside their own half.

Van der Merwe, who scored a 44-minute hat-trick against England at Murrayfield last year to follow his brilliant solo Twickenham try of 2023, skipped past a would-be tackler and released Blair Kinghorn.

Fullback Kinghorn found Tom Jordan, with the centre’s excellent inside pass sending in halfback White for a try out wide that Russell could not convert.

But England hit back soon afterwards when Freeman forced his way past several defenders for a close-range try, with Marcus Smith converting to nudge the hosts 7-5 ahead.

Van der Merwe, however, was causing England problems every time he received the ball and in the 20th minute, as Marcus Smith again fell off a tackle, he found Jones with the centre going through a narrow gap near the touchline for his sixth try against England.

Russell again missed the conversion but Scotland still led 10-7 in an open game.

England coach Steve Borthwick had kept faith with his ‘dual playmakers’ after Fin Smith had impressed in his first test start at first five-eighths against France, with Marcus Smith moving to fullback to accommodate the Northampton No 10.

But fears this would leave Marcus Smith exposed in defence were realised as Scotland took every opportunity to run at him.

Marcus Smith, however, showed his attacking quality on the stroke of half-time with a superb slalom-style run that took England to within sight of Scotland’s try-line only for Ollie Lawrence’s reverse pass out of the tackle to go over Sleightholme’s head and into touch.

Borthwick brought on former captain Jamie George and Chandler Cunningham-South in a bid to bolster his pack early in the second half, with veteran utility back Elliot Daly also coming off the bench before Marcus Smith’s 55th-minute penalty tied the game at 10-10.

Scotland blindside flanker Jamie Ritchie won several turnovers before England kicked for a close-range line-out after Kyle Rowe was penalised for a high tackle on lock Ollie Chessum.

Marcus Smith’s simple 67th-minute penalty in front of the posts gave England the lead for the first time in the match.

Minutes later long-range kick specialist Fin Smith, whose Scottish parents were in a Twickenham crowd of over 81,000, landed a penalty from just inside half-way to make it 16-10 before Van der Merwe took Scotland to the brink of another memorable victory.