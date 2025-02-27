The trio have been pivotal figures in the success the Irish have enjoyed under Joe Schmidt and then his successor Andy Farrell - winning the Six Nations title five times including the Grand Slam twice since 2014.

“It goes without saying that Peter, Cian and Conor are legends of not just Irish rugby, but Irish sport, and have each made a significant contribution to the success of Irish rugby for more than 15 years,” said performance director David Humphreys in an Irish Rugby Football Union statement.

“There is still so much to play for with Ireland and their provinces and we will mark their careers at an appropriate time in the near future.”

Interim Ireland coach Simon Easterby, who is standing in for Farrell as he focuses on the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia, knows the trio well as he has also been part of the Ireland coaching set-up for the golden era.

Easterby, who has also shared in the major disappointment for all of them - the failure to get past the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals (2015/19/23) - said it had been a “privilege” to work with them.

“They have each played a huge role in the success of Irish rugby over the course of their careers and they continue to inspire their teammates around them,” he said.

“Watching how openly they engage with players in their own position and continue to add value around the set-up is testament to their collective character and they are also adding real value on the pitch.”

The trio released a short video clip on Irish Rugby’s X social media accounts.

O’Mahony commented: “It’s been an unbelievable journey and I consider myself very lucky but the job is not done yet.”

The media-shy Healy said: “The three of us have done some incredible things together...” and Murray thanked the Irish supporters for their unwavering support “which had not gone unnoticed”.

Their contributions to turning Ireland into a rugby powerhouse - they enjoyed amongst other memorable wins over Southern Hemisphere sides an historic series win in New Zealand in 2022 - was reflected by a tribute from former Irish Prime Minister and now Foreign Minister Simon Harris.

“Three absolute legends of Irish Rugby,” Harris posted on X.

“An era ends, but your legacy will inspire generations.

“Cian, Conor & Peter, you gave everything for Ireland, lifting the nation time and again. We are forever grateful.”

Both 37-year-old Healy, who has 136 caps and broke Brian O’Driscoll’s previous record last November, and 112-times capped O’Mahony, 35, will retire from all rugby at the end of the season.

Three-time British & Irish Lion tourist Murray, who forged at one time the most feared halfback partnership in rugby with Johnny Sexton, will be 36 come season-end but is due to play for a club outside Ireland.

For Healy and O’Mahony, retirement should not be a problem as the former has established himself as a renowned knife-maker and the latter is almost as well known for his gardening skills.