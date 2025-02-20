TVNZ may well be the likely platform for that, although a free-to-air partner has not yet been named. Another option might be Sky’s Open channel.

Major international cricket matches in NZ will return to Sky TV at the end of next year, after a six-year gap. Photo / Photosport

The new deal, announced by Sky TV to the NZX this morning, covers all international cricket matches played in New Zealand.

The deal is likely to give NZ Cricket - which has been using former NZ Rugby broadcast and media rights general manager Ged Mahony to help broker a deal - the best of two worlds.

Firstly, a lucrative rights deal with a pay-TV partner, and secondly, still allowing it to have a free-to-air partner which can screen some games live and others delayed.

What’s still up in the air is whether NZ Cricket can land a broadcasting deal for domestic cricket matches such as the Super Smash T20 competition.

Sky has yet to finalise a new rugby deal but the announcement is also perfect timing for Sky TV - a welcome salve after several months of customer backlash over its ageing and failing Optus D2 satellite.

In an announcement to the NZX, Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney said she was “delighted” Sky had reclaimed the rights.

“We are committed to delivering this exciting content to New Zealanders in ways that work for them, including a free-to-air component.”

Details of the broadcast arrangements would be announced closer to the season starting in 2026, she said.

NZ Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink said it was important for the game in New Zealand to have certainty over its short-to-mid term domestic broadcasting future.

”We’re delighted to form this new partnership with Sky and to be able to ensure the best possible access for Kiwi-based fans.“

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney apologised to customers in an earlier video: "I am very sorry."

Hundreds of people have written to the NZ Herald – either directly by email or as posts on the Herald’s social media accounts – to complain about the lost reception, and Sky’s response. A separate Facebook page focused on Sky complaints has now amassed almost 5000 followers.

Some customers have been promised that technicians would be sent to their homes to help sort out the issues, but they have failed to show up.

One Auckland man told the Herald he had been promised a technician on seven different dates to fix his reception. He threatened to go to the Sky board if help failed to show up an eighth time.

In a message to customers last month, Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney said some people “haven’t had the Sky experience you deserve”.

“I’m very sorry for this,” she said in a video.

Sky’s share price has taken a hit in recent weeks, in light of the satellite issues and customer complaints. A month ago, shares were trading at $2.99; this morning they open at $2.60 - Sky will be expecting the cricket news gives it a market lift after a tough month.

