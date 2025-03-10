Braydon Ennor. Photo / Photosport

As he bids to get his test career back on track, All Blacks utility Braydon Ennor has been linked with a move to France, and has reportedly caught the interest of Top 14 side Perpignan.

According to Midi Olympique, Perpignan have their sights set on Ennor, as part of a recruitment drive that’s also seen South African Tristan Tedder, Fiji’s Peceli Yato, Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie and France’s Matteo Le Corvec sign for the club.

Current All Blacks coach, and Ennor’s former Crusaders boss, Scott Robertson also played for Perpignan after his test career wound down, while Dan Carter took his first NZ Rugby sabbatical at the club in 2008.

Fellow Kiwi Max Hicks, who played for the Highlanders in Super Rugby and Tasman in the NPC is also on Perpignan’s books.

The signings have come amid great uncertainty for Perpignan, who sit 13th out of 14 teams in the Top 14, with just six wins from 18 games this season, and flirting with relegation to the French second division.