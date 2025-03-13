This year feels like the right time to make some daring selections, and already there are a lot of candidates for elevation.

His hard work and consistency should see Du’Plessis Kirifi in the team.

The Hurricanes flanker improves year by year in Super Rugby Pacific, and, at 28, has never been playing better than he has this season.

In the Highlanders, second five-eighths Timoci Tavatavanawai has been a revelation in the midfield. From his first match this year, he’s been a standout. He’s been the midfield rock for the Landers, in much the same way Bundee Aki is a pivotal man for Ireland.

And for a real bolter, a highly successful backs coach has suggested to me that Crusaders halfback Kyle Preston is worth taking a punt on, as someone who offers the sort of decisiveness, and eye for a chance that All Blacks incumbent Cam Roigard does.

Add in players already in the mix, most notably Chiefs wing Eroni Narawa, and his midfield teammate, Quinn Tupaea, and there’s a chance for Scott Robertson and his selectors to firmly stamp their own mark on the All Blacks side.

Get the cowbells ready

It’s not a surprise the Chiefs are leading the table heading into Saturday night’s game in Hamilton against the Blues. But who would have guessed before the season started that the Blues would go into this fifth round clash lying 10th in an 11-team competition?

The TAB has the Blues as almost four-to-one outsiders, but despite losing the inspiration Beauden Barrett provided last week until a fracture in his hand forced him off the field, I think it’ll be a much closer battle. There are too many very good footballers in the Blues for them to meekly lie down in Hamilton.

If there’s a caveat, you can guarantee that Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, as considered a thinker as anyone coaching in New Zealand, will have been making damned sure his players have not been seduced by the idea they only have to turn up to win.

Will the nightmare end for the Canes?

If you think it’s been a tough season for the Blues so far, spare a thought for the Hurricanes. Last year’s semifinalists are lying dead set last on the table, and on Friday night they’re in Dunedin facing a resurgent Highlanders team.

After being tipped over 40-31 by Moana Pasifika last weekend, the Canes will be delighted to have All Blacks front-rowers Tyrel Lomax and Asafo Aumua on the bench. There’s a heap of talent in the Canes and star backs like halfback Cam Roigard and fullback Reuben Love have the chance in Dunedin to shine, with perfect conditions under the roof.

On the flipside, it’s clear that Jamie Joseph is again proving his ability to seamlessly weld together a team that has players from Northland (fullback Sam Gilbert) to Southland (prop Ethan de Groot) giving everything for the Highlanders.

One for the home fans

The Crusaders enter the late Saturday afternoon game with the Western Force in Christchurch as 12 to one favourites, which feels about right.

The Force’s season has been gradually deflating, while the Crusaders showed in their 43-19 demolition of the Reds last weekend that they’re finding their feet again. A clear, sunny day is forecast for Saturday so there’s the chance for Will Jordan and Sevu Reece to work some magic on the flanks. With Codie Taylor match-fit again at hooker, the opportunity presents itself for a real statement from the Crusaders.

Home with the heroes

As a Thames Valley kid (five years at Waihī College, a year labouring in the Kauaeranga Valley outside Thames) there will always be a special place in my memories for the 1962 Valley side that beat Australia 16-14 in Te Aroha. A team reunion last Saturday enjoying the company of Doug Mold, his surviving teammates, and the families of those who have died, was everything I’d hoped it would be.

What was unexpected, after the team had all been presented with handsome medals struck by the Thames Valley Rugby Union, was Doug calling me to the rostrum, and presenting me with one too. What could make a boy from Waihī feel more privileged than a medal inscribed “Hon. Member 1962 Team”?

My sincere thanks to everyone involved.