While Laidlaw was excited to have a few more bodies available this week, he was tempering expectations around those returning from injury.

None of Aumua, Lomax or Gallagher have played this season and although the coach said they would be ready to play however many minutes are needed from them, he admitted they would need to build their way into the season.

“It’s certainly a boost. I’m not sure it will be a game-changer as such, but they’re good players, they’ve been putting in the work,” Laidlaw said.

“To have a bench the way it looks with the strength and depth that maybe we thought we’d start the season with is starting to come to fruition a little bit up front.

“We have got to be realistic that they’ve not played any rugby since November, so they need to build into their season, starting now. But we expect them to come on and make a difference and play well.”

The Hurricanes will be looking to bounce back after consecutive losses have them sitting at the foot of the ladder after four rounds. They’ll visit a Highlanders team fresh off a bye and looking to continue their solid start, with two wins from their first three fixtures.

With a 1-3 record to open up their campaign, last year’s top-seeded team have already lost more games in the regular season than they did during their 2024 campaign.

“The trend is we’re not executing as well as we’d like,” Laidlaw said of the Hurricanes’ struggles.

“We’re not defending [for] long enough periods, most of the teams are finding that; defending for long periods is proving difficult. The Brumbies are probably the first side, I thought, on Friday night [in their win over the Blues] where they managed to hang in there and do long sets on D [defence].

“We understand that, we’ve talked about discipline around staying in sets defensively; being aggressive but being disciplined with that. That’s always a fine line, isn’t it? Sometimes when you’re on the back foot, you step over that line. We’ve had a really good look at that. We need to execute a little bit better on attack.

“What we’re trying to work on is the behaviours and the language and the movement that that allows us to pull trigger and execute. It’s easy saying execute, but we’re really focusing on what are the behaviours and what does that look like during a week.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.