Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Crusaders young gun Antonio Shalfoon is outperforming the All Blacks captain - Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
Sports columnist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Crusaders have beaten the Western Force 55-33 in Christchurch. Video / Sky Sport
Paul Lewis
Opinion by Paul Lewis
Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks lack depth in key positions after players’ retirements in 2023
  • Lock remains a problematic selection after the exits of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock
  • Tasman’s Antonio Shalfoon has so far been a standout in his first season with the Crusaders

It’s maybe too early to be talking All Blacks selection but one area that will be exercising the minds of the brains trust already will be lock – a position where depth was tested by the retirement of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick and challenged again by injury.

Save

