Why he wasn’t playing from the outset was a selection mystery, as starting first five Jackson Garden-Bachop looked a bit, well, ponderous at times.

The Drua also self-destructed when, under admittedly severe pressure, they gave away a penalty try to a Waratahs’ maul, losing 29-24. It was their third narrow loss in a row and you would think, if you just looked at points scored (94 in three games), they’d be having a great season. Problem is they’ve had 99 against.

It’s the same story for Moana Pasifika – 109 for, 132 against. Both have improved lineouts, scrums and breakdown skills to go with their attacking flair, but the three Ds – defence, depth and discipline – have been costly.

Which brings us back to Savea and the potential for a draft in Super Rugby where players are traded between teams, particularly young and upcoming players who may not get much game time for their “home” franchise.

Experienced players could be traded too. Savea brought the point home with his dominance at the breakdown, a breakaway try showing his pace and an assist in another. Interest was high when his shift from the Hurricanes to Moana Pasifika was announced. The idea has already had support from All Blacks Will Jordan and Anton Lienert-Brown.

Players move between franchises anyway but generally only in-country. The big obstacle is New Zealand Rugby’s understandable insistence that players shifting overseas are ineligible for the All Blacks.

Everyone knows there would be an exodus of biblical proportions if players were permitted to take the big money and be able to play for the All Blacks, leaving domestic rugby in what would be a very dark hole.

However, enabling them to play in other countries for other Super Rugby franchises in a draft, aimed at evening up the competition and increasing interest? That might just be a goer and need not trouble NZR too much when it comes to All Blacks eligibility.

There’s another problem. Moana Pasifika and the Drua have teams based on ethnicity; importing players outside that ethnicity threatens the basis on which they were created: more rugby for Polynesian and Fijian players starved of opportunity.

Finding experienced Super Rugby players with the required heritage is problematic. This is a vexed topic, always likely to set off those quick to claim the ridiculous “reverse racism” argument when it comes to teams with ethnic selection requirements.

Some will quote the Sunwolves – the Japanese Super Rugby franchise created in the competition’s regrettable expansion phase. The team played for four years, 67 games, winning only nine – three of those in 2018 when coached by Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown.

They were supposed to be a Japanese side but most top Japanese players stuck with their Top League teams. Gaps were filled by players from South Africa, New Zealand and Australia – usually those who hadn’t made the Super Rugby grade at home. According to Wikipedia, their last squad comprised 47 players, only 18 from Japan.

Does it really matter? Both the Drua and Moana Pasifika are stronger now than the Sunwolves ever were and, if they keep their basis and cultural origins (maybe by capping the number of imports), they could be greatly improved and the competition made more even.

I mean, the Moana Pasifika fans sang hymns as they urged their team on… surely that flavour must be retained. Moana Pasifika now face the Hurricanes, Chiefs and Crusaders; the Drua have the Chiefs, Brumbies and Force next. Hard to see many wins there.

Other pro sports (NBA, NRL, NFL, Premier League) have teams with geographical origins but players who only rarely hail from the same geography. Take arguably the most famous EPL team, Manchester United. In their last match, the starting 11 featured two Danes, two Dutch, two Portuguese and one each from Spain, Uruguay, France, and Cameroon.

Oh, and one from England – though he wasn’t from Manchester either. Maybe now Super Rugby needs to move closer to that kind of model – and maybe NZR needs to let them.