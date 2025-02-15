Kirifi is rarely spoken about as an All Black option; he was leapfrogged by his young Hurricanes team-mate Peter Lakai who made his international debut last year – another strong candidate for the openside job. Lakai started on the bench against the Crusaders and co-captain Kirifi seized the chance to show his qualifications: tireless tackling, an engine with no neutral gear, turnover skills and good contributions on attack.

He is probably regarded by some as too small at 1.8m and about 105kg – but is a highly effective ball-grubbing 7 with many of the same defensive capabilities as Cane and more attacking nous. Blackadder is clearly regarded highly by former Crusaders coach Robertson but, on the evidence of (admittedly only) one match, isn’t in the zone yet as an openside flanker.

The other interesting clash involved two left wingers – Sevu Reece and Kini Naholo. Reece clearly wants his test spot back and provided a compelling performance, turning up at rucks all over the park, stretching the Hurricanes with his mazy running from the base. He scored the try that gave the Crusaders the lead and his clever centre-kick assist for halfback Kyle Preston’s second of three tries on debut was precision.

However, at international level, Reece is sometimes unconvincing. Defences are sharper and his weaving runs can lead him into trouble if he gets isolated, a target for the turnover merchants. He was also embarrassed for pace by admittedly lightning French winger Louis Bielle-Barrey last year. Reece has excellent acceleration over 10-20m but his straight-line speed over longer distances may not make the grade at international level.

Kini Naholo (right) was bright in the Hurricane's season opener. Photo / Photosport

Two years ago, Naholo looked a poor imitation of All Black brother Waisake. He had wonky hands, looked lost under the high ball, defence shaky at best. While most will not have noticed him as much as Reece in this match, he also performed strongly – scoring a try, delivering the final pass for another and demonstrating vastly improved defence.

The Crusaders didn’t put him under high-ball pressure but Naholo made two try-saving tackles, denying Reece a try near the posts and an all-in tackle stopped Crusaders wing Chay Fihaki from touching down in the corner.

The All Blacks already have power wingers in Caleb Clarke and Mark Telea but, with the number of injuries already making headlines this year, Naholo could come into the frame if he continues building his form. He is a difficult player to defend – with hard-to-read footwork and body shifts, good pace and is built close to the ground, making best use of his power.

Meanwhile, all those who have felt and said that rugby’s life force is dimming should have been watching both Friday matches – with the Waratahs-Highlanders clash producing 10 tries and eight lead changes in the Australians’ 37-36 last-minute victory.

There were 18 tries in total in the first two matches and few will recognise the names of many of the scorers – Hurricanes’ hooker Jacob Devery (2 tries), Preston (3), the Waratahs’ bench prop Siosifa Amone (2) and the Highlanders’ subs Sefo Kautai and Veveni Lasaga (one each) scored half the 18 tries.

Preston’s name should ring a bell – he is the son of 1990s All Blacks halfback/first-five Jon Preston, whose finest moment came in 1996 when he kicked two difficult penalties to help the All Blacks hold out South Africa 33-26 to seal the All Blacks’ one and only test series win in South Africa, significant history indeed. Like his son (off the bench after only 10 minutes because of an injury to Noah Hotham), Preston came on as a replacement to play a leading role in the victory which, uncannily, had almost the same scoreline as Crusaders-Hurricanes.

It’s too early to tell if Australian rugby has grown more muscle and focus with the demise of the Melbourne Rebels – but the Waratahs could have a better season ahead. They have a big pack now, effective forwards on the bench. Former Rebels Taniela Tupou, Rob Leota and Andrew Kellaway (though the Wallaby was outpointed by new Highlanders’ wing Caleb Tangitau on Friday) add to their strength.

The 33-26 and 37-36 scorelines were redolent of the “champagne rugby” and “basketball scores” that used to draw sneers from the northern hemisphere – and there is no doubt accuracy, execution and defences will all improve.

But entertaining? You bet.