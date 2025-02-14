George Bell's try against the Chiefs was one for the books. Photo / Photosport

The Crusaders have been dealt another blow to their front-row stocks with talented hooker George Bell believed to be out for the entire 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Bell injured a big toe in the Crusaders' second preseason match against the Highlanders in Invercargill on Waitangi Day. The injury came as he opened the scoring from a lineout drive just 12 minutes into the game.

It’s understood the injury will require surgery.

The injury list isn’t quite at 2024’s dire level for the 14-time champions - but it’s another wretched run of luck to begin the 2025 Super Rugby season. As many as nine of the 13 injuries are contact-related, and that’s where luck has deserted coach Rob Penney and his assistants.

Bell is the franchise’s second front-rower to be ruled out for the season with prop Finlay Brewis suffering a serious shoulder injury against the Blues in the preseason clash at Kirwee.