All Blacks hooker ruled out of Super Rugby season

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

George Bell's try against the Chiefs was one for the books. Photo / Photosport

The Crusaders have been dealt another blow to their front-row stocks with talented hooker George Bell believed to be out for the entire 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Bell injured a big toe in the Crusaders' second preseason match against the Highlanders in Invercargill on Waitangi Day. The injury came as he opened the scoring from a lineout drive just 12 minutes into the game.

It’s understood the injury will require surgery.

The injury list isn’t quite at 2024’s dire level for the 14-time champions - but it’s another wretched run of luck to begin the 2025 Super Rugby season. As many as nine of the 13 injuries are contact-related, and that’s where luck has deserted coach Rob Penney and his assistants.

Bell is the franchise’s second front-rower to be ruled out for the season with prop Finlay Brewis suffering a serious shoulder injury against the Blues in the preseason clash at Kirwee.

First choice hooker Cody Taylor won’t return for two to three weeks as he recovers from a hamstring injury, while props Seb Calder (AC joint) and Kershawl Sykes-Martin (medial ligament) could both spend the next five weeks on the sidelines.

Braydon Ennor’s return date is still unclear as the midfielder recovers from the wrist injury he picked up in last year’s NPC. Rivez Reihana (ankle), Johnny McNichol (hamstring) and Aki Tuivailala (finger) are the other backs that won’t see game time in the short term.

The forward stocks are in worse shape with Quentin Strange (pectoral muscle and hamstring), Jamie Hannah (shoulder surgery) and Dom Gardiner (hamstring) all out for four to six weeks.

Loose forward Fletcher Anderson (heel) won’t be available for two to three weeks.

It’s a cruel blow for Bell who made his All Blacks debut against Fiji in San Diego last year, coming off the bench to score a late try. He added two more test caps to his tally on the end of year tour, against Japan and Ireland.

The Crusaders called on rookie rake Manumaua Letiu to back up Ioane Moananu - who now finds himself moving from third choice hooker to first, at least until Cody Taylor returns.

