O’Connor made 130 Super Rugby appearances for three Australian teams before crossing the Tasman to add experience – and a bit of flair – to a Crusaders side who based on last season needed all the help they could get.

After stumbling to a ninth-placed finish that raised questions about Rob Penney’s future, the early signs indicated that season would prove an aberration for the 14-time champions.

Along with O’Connor’s deft touch to set up the go-ahead try, victory was sparked by two more players absent for the annus horribilis.

Jordan was stuck on the sidelines throughout the campaign and showed just how sorely he was missed, while Wellington halfback Kyle Preston was introduced inside 10 minutes and nabbed a hat-trick.

The All Blacks fullback was pivotal throughout, reading the game with the right decision whether in possession or support. Jordan combined with the dependable Havili and an electric Reece to create a third try that will take some topping this season, with two canny kicks matched by two incisive chases before Preston dotted down.

The replacement halfback headed south after seeing his route to the Hurricanes No 9 jersey blocked by Cam Roigard, only to outshine the All Black after Noah Hotham had limped off in the opening exchanges.

Penney must have been wondering what more could go wrong after entering the match missing 13 players through injury, with an overflowing casualty ward also earning some of the blame for last year’s misery.

The coach would have been equally vexed by the way his side began the new year, coming out with a level of ill-discipline that would have frustrated at any point of the season.

Repeated infringing saw Scott Barrett sent to the sin bin in the fourth minute and allowed the Hurricanes to seize firm control of a first half in which they started fast and finished with a flurry.

The home crowd had only a couple of moments to shout about as the visitors established an eight-point halftime lead. One of those moments did, however, last 19 phases and feature a level of physicality and accuracy that suggested these Crusaders were a much different prospect to 2024.

It was hardly flawless – the Hurricanes exposed their defence around the edges and flourished from Crusaders turnovers. But when the hosts did hold the ball, their attack was varied and clinical, methodically unlocking an inexperienced opposing backline.

“The first half straight away set the standards – the team that held the ball the most and were the most physical got over,” O’Connor said of his initial derby experience. “Then in that second half, we turned it around by completing a little bit more.”

Rookie first-five Taha Kemara played his part in an impressive outing, despite being largely denied the services of his Hamilton Boys’ High halves partner.

Once Kemara followed Hotham to the bench midway through the second spell, O’Connor wasted little time in providing a decisive contribution, slipping Jordan through a hole before Reece handed the Crusaders their first lead.

Judging by the number of match-winners on the park – along with a few more on the road to recovery – they will expect to spend plenty more time ahead on the scoreboard.

Crusaders 33 (Kyle Preston 3, Cullen Grace, Sevu Reece tries; Taha Kemara 2 cons, James O’Connor 2 cons)

Hurricanes 25 (Jacob Devery 2, Kini Naholo tries; Harry Godfrey 2 cons, pen, Callum Harkin pen)

Halftime: 14-22



