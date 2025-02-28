But Moana Pasifika battled back and, inspired by a stunning solo effort from Savea, held the Highlanders scoreless in the second half. Unfortunately for the fans who for the first time crossed the Harbour Bridge, the problems that have plagued their side’s early campaign returned at the wrong time.

Moana Pasifika are still without a win this season, and worryingly for a team ahead of only the neighbouring Blues, they next face clashes against the Hurricanes, Chiefs and Crusaders.

The Highlanders, conversely, look for once like they have enough quality to at least challenge the Kiwi best, developing their depth while easily shrugging off the withdrawals of Folau Fakatava and Finn Hurley.

Nathan Hastie delivered an all-round effort that suggested he would be difficult to dislodge from the No 9 jersey, controlling the game with his boot and threatening with his legs throughout a standout 55-minute performance.

Michael Manson had little time to prepare for his elevation to the starting XV – with last week’s star Hurley a late scratch – but needed even less to jink through the defence and lay on the first try.

The ease with which the wing evaded tacklers boded poorly for a home team who had conceded a competition-worst 101 points in the first two rounds and, indeed, the Highlanders often stretched their opponents.

Crossing the line, on the other hand, had been no problem for Moana Pasifika in the opening weeks and their attack was again dangerous when the ball remained within their grasp. But keeping it there continued to be an issue, once more lacking a clinical edge while squandering ideal field position.

The errors that curtailed several promising passages would have been particularly frustrating for Tana Umaga given the regularity with which his charges breached the Highlanders defence.

Solomon Alaimalo on the charge against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

When stringing together strong carries and keeping it tight around the ruck, Moana Pasifika found they could overpower the opposing pack, crossing twice in quick succession as they wrestled back early initiative.

With ill-discipline creeping into the Highlanders’ game, they seemed headed for a halftime deficit while camped on their own line, before a pivotal seven-minute spell went some way to deciding the result.

First, Caleb Tangitau picked off Jonathan Taumateine for a 95-metre intercept try; then, Jackson Garden-Bachop made a mess of Hastie’s kick and allowed Tanielu Tele’a to take advantage; finally, following another pinpoint intervention from the halfback, Mitch Dunshea added the dagger.

A contest that had been marked by parity on the scoreboard and stat sheet had suddenly become lopsided, the Highlanders allowed to take a 21-point lead into the second half.

But Savea soon mounted a one-man mission to haul his side back, claiming a bomb near halfway and streaking across the line before bumping off Timoci Tavatavanawai and winning a key penalty.

Buoyed by their skipper’s efforts, Moana Pasifika proceeded to control the rest of the spell, converting their weight of territory into a second for William Havili and a try for Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa that cut the deficit to two.

But with five minutes to find their first lead, Tavatavanawai showed why he leads the competition turnover standings, snuffing out the home side’s last good chance.

Highlanders 31 (Nathan Hastie, Caleb Tangitau, Tanielu Tele’a, Mitch Dunshea tries; Sam Gilbert 4 cons, pen)

Moana Pasifika 29 (Sione Mafileo; William Havili 2, Ardie Savea, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa tries; Patrick Pellegrini 2 cons)

HT: 31-10