“I had a year to look at it and where we stand,” Robertson told Rugby Direct in one of many hot-topic discussions.

“The first thing is my intentions with my comments were was it fit for purpose still? One of my jobs is to make sure our pathways are strong so we can continue the flow of quality professional rugby players.

“I understand how important it is and I’ve probably now got more insight around the flexibility there is in the current regulations. It is fit for purpose. There is flexibility there.”

Robertson referenced Jordie Barrett’s six-month sabbatical with Irish powerhouse Leinster, while committing to NZ Rugby through to 2028, as one example of the flexibility.

Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea, and Patrick Tuipulotu are other senior All Blacks who enjoyed stints in Japan before returning home.

Savea, Barrett, and Aaron Smith are among recent high-profile All Blacks to push for a change in All Blacks selection criteria.

“Traditionally we’ve gone to Japan to play,” Robertson said of the sabbatical options.

“When Jordie came and said ‘I’ve got an option for Leinster’ we zoomed in and talked through all the practicalities; what would his season look like going north? Is it going to make him a better player?

“Once we’d listened – he would have the majority of the Six Nations off, he’d had a break, he is well-coached.

“I just had a catch-up with [Leinster coach] Jacques Nienaber when I was over there and just how impressed he was with Jordie as a player, as a man, how hard he worked on and off the field. Jordie is an on-field coach so he will be learning massively. That’s a prime example of keeping an open mind.

“We’re in a position now where he will come back as a better player and that’s what we want out of this. He’s just one example, with potentially more to come.”

Robertson hinted that others could follow Barrett’s European sojourn in future.

“It’s worked. The essence is we’re keeping the integrity of all our pathway programmes. They’ve earnt the opportunity; they’ve been loyal, they get to go away and come back. Other players, depending on where they sit in their careers, have that opportunity as well.”

Probed on the Springboks’ selection model, which allows Rassie Erasmus to pull players from across the globe and formed the backbone for their successive World Cup triumphs, Robertson continued to back New Zealand’s stance.

“One thing I’ve learnt, and we’ve talked through it, is you look at the stats and it suits their model financially, their current competitions, and their players,” Robertson said.

“We’re in great shape. We’ve got a great group of loyal All Blacks and Super players who want to be All Blacks and young kids playing in our country who want that opportunity.”

Yearning Japanese

Robertson and Robinson visited Richie Mo’unga in Japan late last year with the hope of luring him home one season early from his lucrative three-year contract with Toshiba.

Terms could not be agreed, however, which leaves Mo’unga – and loose forward Shannon Frizell – ineligible for the All Blacks unless they return home next year.

NZ Rugby boss Robinson would not reveal details of the meetings with Mo’unga and why talks broke down.

“There was a lot of speculation around that last year. Clearly people understand there were conversations through last year but ultimately Richie has made a decision to work through to the obligations under his contract. We respect that and we’re moving forward,” Robinson said.

“We’re really clear on our eligibility rules. We always respect players who have left the All Blacks and are playing offshore.

“There’s always a degree of contact but that’s good coaches and good people doing their jobs properly. That happens with players that are past their playing careers. That’s the nature of the All Blacks.

“We’re clearly moving forward and have a lot of belief in the people coming through and the protocol we have in place.

“It’s an area there’s always going to be a degree of scrutiny but for us we’ve been able to, for a long period of time, retain the vast majority of players we’ve wanted to retain.

“Within the policy there’s the tools and flexibility to be creative where we need to, to recognise some of those long-term servants that have given so much to the game while retaining them longer-term.

“We’ll always be open to looking at it in the future but we’re pretty firm and supportive of it.”

Robertson confirmed he hoped Mo’unga will return next year and push to regain his starting status for the 2027 World Cup.

“You want all your best players available,” Robertson said.

“That’s what it takes to win a Rugby World Cup. You keep connected with all of them, it doesn’t matter where they’re at.

“I still get messages from the old players checking in. Sam Cane has had his time but he’s a prime example. He’s asking how everything is going in the off season.”

With Damian McKenzie off contract at the end of this season, Robertson signalled his desire to retain the Chiefs playmaker long-term.

“He’s got that special ability to do something others don’t so we’ve got every intention and we’ll work as hard as we can to have a player like him, at the peak of his powers, he’s learnt so much, he’s mature, we’re on him.”

Mo’unga’s expected return does, however, leave Robertson to manage the somewhat awkward relationship dynamic with McKenzie, Barrett, and Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta.

“DMac, what a year he had. We gave him plenty of opportunities. His ability to control the game with his boot. The Irish game, how good was that?

“The week before he came on to kick the goal against England from the sideline to change the match. Then he owned the game against Ireland and got picked in the world XV as a 10. His impact off the bench; his game management, his ability to lead the team is incredible.

“Then you’ve got Beauden the evergreen who keeps going and is so classy. He’s got so much time. He knows the game. He’s been awesome for us coaches.

“Both of them complement each other really well and because they can play 10 and 15 both have great impact off the bench so they’re really valuable to us.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.