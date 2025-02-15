It’s feared any change to those rules would all but destroy New Zealand’s Super Rugby hopes, considering Aotearoa’s best and brightest would attract huge overseas offers and still be able to don the black jersey. Mo’unga’s current deal in Japan is understood to be worth more than $2 million per year.

But speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport with Elliott Smith, Robinson outlined that despite the organisation’s attempts to bring Mo’unga home, there will not be any sudden change to eligibility criteria.

“We’re very clear: The current policy we have is one that we think has served the game incredibly well for a long period of time,” he said.

“There’s no appetite to look at changing that any time soon.”

For his part, Robertson is yet to publicly comment on the Mo’unga situation.

Last year, before his maiden campaign with the All Blacks, Robertson urged NZ Rugby to “keep an open mind” about eligibility due to the shifting state of the game.

And as 2024 played out, Robertson’s All Blacks played 14 tests for 10 wins and four defeats, with no great sense of stability in the No 10 jersey.

While Damian McKenzie started the season as the first choice, that tag was held by Beauden Barrett come the end of the year.

Because they are privately owned, clubs in Japan and France in particular are able to throw huge sums of money at New Zealanders, who must then decide whether or not sacrificing the black jersey is something they’re prepared to do.

After a breakout season with the Blues, first five Harry Plummer earned his first – and possibly only – All Blacks cap, but will depart after this season to join French side Clermont.

Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga with the Super Rugby Aotearoa title. Photo / Photosport

But while Robertson last year appeared to be willing to put his head above the parapet, Robinson says he has slowly come around as he prepares for his sophomore season.

“I think Razor [Robertson] would probably be the first to admit that he might have been able to be a little bit clearer with the way he spoke about it last year,” he continued.

“He’s also in a space where, being one year into the role, he understands all the tools and flexibility we do have around that policy with the way sabbaticals work, and other terms we have in that policy.

“We are very aligned. Razor himself – the whole organisation is very clear that the policy is in place for very good reasons.”

However, in light of last year’s New Zealand Rugby’s governance reform, change could still be afoot.

As New Zealand’s provincial unions voted for change, a new board will be tasked with running the game and could bring about eligibility changes.

But for Robinson, there has been no indication that change will take place.

“[There have] been no conversations on this matter with the board. The board, at any given time, obviously has the right to review any of our policies.

“It’s a New Zealand Rugby policy that the board ultimately have the right to decide on. But at this stage, there’s been no signal that it’s something they want to look at.”

