Ex-All Black Andrew Mehrtens (centre) last year rescued his old French side. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks first-five Andrew Mehrtens and Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bobby Skinstad have combined with an Irish investment fund to take control of another rugby club following last year’s rescue of French club Beziers.

London Irish rugby club have been bought out of administration by a consortium led by former Formula One team boss Eddie Jordan, it was announced overnight.

The Exiles were expelled from English rugby union’s top-flight Premiership in June 2023 because of unpaid wages and soon afterwards were put into administration by former owner Mick Crossan with debts of some £30 million ($66m).

They failed to meet a deadline to make those payments or complete a takeover, and as a result are currently not allowed to play in any league.

But a group led by Irish businessman Jordan, the founder and former owner of the Jordan Grand Prix F1 team, said they were targeting a “swift return” to competing professionally with a club whose roots go back to the 19th Century.