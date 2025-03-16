Advertisement
Super Rugby Pacific: Seven talking points from round five - Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
The Crusaders have beaten the Western Force 55-33 in Christchurch. Video / Sky Sport
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME.
THREE KEY FACTS

When two tribes clash

The Chiefs and the Blues fought to the last gasp in Hamilton, with the Chiefs getting home by a point, 32-31. From the Chiefs centre Daniel Rona scoring in the 13th minute off a dazzling back-handed pass from Shaun Stevenson

