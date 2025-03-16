There was genuine class on both sides. Mark Tele’a was endlessly energetic on the wing for the Blues, and his captain, Patrick Tuipulotu, in a pack missing five of the starters from last year’s title winning final, was fiercely inspirational.

As valiant as the Blues were, their drive was met by unyielding defence. The Chiefs’ loose forward trio of captain Luke Jacobson, Jahrome Brown and Simon Parker, were ruthlessly efficient.

And, as there usually is, there was a special contribution from Damian McKenzie, with a freakish try in the 36th minute. He fumbled a pass backwards 15m from the Blues’ line, but managed to regather the ball, spin around and dance past three bemused Blues’ players to score.

One to watch for

Midfielder Xavi Taele played every game for a resurgent New Zealand team that finished third in last year’s world under-20 tournament in South Africa.

His debut for the Blues in Hamilton was a real baptism of fire, and Taele, an award recipient at St Kentigern College for his sporting and academic achievements, handled it all well.

His dream start had a late hiccup, when, with Beauden Barrett out injured and Harry Plummer subbed off, Taele just missed converting Ioane’s late try, hitting the post. There will be better endings for the 20-year-old as the season rolls on.

Forget the bomb squad

At a time when world rugby is being dominated by rolling on seven behemoths from the bench, what a pleasure it was to see the Crusaders using a flying squad in their 55-33, nine-try pasting of the Western Force in Christchurch. The score was flattering to the Force.

The first half was close, with the Crusaders just ahead 20-18 at halftime. The second spell was extraordinary. The least feted of the Crusaders’ brilliant back three, Macca Springer, scored five of the tries, looking totally at home in the esteemed company of Will Jordan and Sevu Reece. Springer’s been impressive since his days at Waimea College in Richmond, south of Nelson.

With the return of Braydon Ennor at centre, and the golden form this season of captain and second-five David Havili, the Crusaders now have the most potent backline in Super Rugby Pacific.

An Aussie import to cherish

Wallaby James O’Connor has been a revelation since he moved to Christchurch. In the past he’s spoken openly about his struggles with drink and drugs, which in 2017 led to a seizure on a Toulon team bus, when teammates feared he’d died.

Now sober and healthy, he’s become the safest pair of hands the Crusaders have on their bench. Against the Force he not only took command of the attack, but coolly kicked four out of four conversion attempts.

Dancing on a Catch-22 razor

Tension levels in the Hurricanes’ 20-18 victory over the Highlanders kept winding up to extraordinary levels, culminating in a last-gasp missed awarding of a penalty that might have won the game for the Landers.

Thirty seconds into injury time, Canes midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen made an illegal neck-high tackle on Landers wing Caleb Tangitau. The Television Match Official (TMO) didn’t deem it yellow-card material, which meant, with the new protocols to speed up the game, he couldn’t tell referee Angus Mabey and his on-field assistants. On the field, Mabey and his assistants were unsighted.

If the tackle had been seen, and a penalty awarded, it would have been a very difficult kick, 45m out, and just 5m infield. Play carried on and 90 seconds and 18 phases later, Highlanders fullback Sam Gilbert’s dropped attempt was wide and the game was over.

Should the TMO have been allowed to intervene? As painful as they can be, as we saw in Dunedin, the new rules to make games flow, have vastly improved Super Rugby, and need to continue.

Big hearts

The first 40 minutes of the game in Dunedin was plagued with errors. The Highlanders, after the bye last weekend, looked rusty. The Hurricanes, sitting at the bottom of the points table, anxious.

But the most neutral of fans would have been drawn in by the knife-edge intensity of a game where the lead changed four times.

Du’Plessis Kirifi led the Canes by fierce example, especially when their defensive line late in the game was under constant pressure. As well as the intensity, there was a thrilling 59th-minute try for the Landers’ replacement first five-eighths Ajay Faleafaga to enjoy, that started with a tap kick 75m from the tryline by hugely promising wing Tangitau.

Kipling was right

Above the entrance to centre court at Wimbledon are inscribed the words of Victorian-era writer and poet, Rudyard Kipling: “If you can meet with triumph and disaster / And treat these two imposters just the same.”

That philosophy won’t be as much consolation right now to Gilbert, or to Taele, who both needed just a tiny touch of luck to have kicked winning goals in Dunedin and Hamilton. But hopefully it’s an attitude both can take on board as they pursue the loneliest, most nerve-racking job in rugby, being your team’s goal-kicker.