It was a much more nervous watch for fans of both teams, but as was the case in round one, the Chiefs defended heroically to hang on to the win.

It sees the Chiefs continue their time at the top of the table with a 4-1 record, while the Blues fall to the foot of it now with just one win from five matches.

It was a physical encounter with both sides contesting well in the contact areas, with errors and turnovers proving costly.

The visitors enjoyed more possession in the match and tested the Chiefs constantly with their speed, however they also had more problems with ball security and execution at times - conceding 15 turnovers to the Chiefs' 10.

The story of their season so far was summed up in the 79th minute when Anton Segner got over the ball to earn a breakdown penalty, only for Stephen Perofeta’s kick to the sideline instead fell into the waiting arms of Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa.

Narawa made the questionable decision to kick it back to the Blues with about 30s on the clock and one point in it, but the Blues knocked on in trying to launch one final attack.

Both sides were made to pay for poor discipline during the contest, with several tries coming from the back of penalties.

Each had a man sent to the sin bin in the second half, too; Chiefs lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi marched for a cynical play deep inside his own territory, while Blues midfielder Xavi Taele was the unlucky victim of his side conceding too many penalties in their own territory.

The Chiefs beat the Blues 32-31 in Hamilton. Photo / Getty Images

Both sides also had to deal with late line-up changes; Anton Lienert-Brown ruled out for the Chiefs, while Caleb Clarke, Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Cameron Suafoa were late scratchings for the Blues.

The Chiefs will be buoyed by their performance as they continue to set the benchmark for the competition.

Starting props Ollie Norris and George Dyer got through a mountain of work and twice got the better of their Blues counterparts to force scrum penalties, leading a strong performance from the pack- hooker Brodie McAlister topping the tackle count with 21 to his name.

In the backline, Damian McKenzie looked solid back in the No 10 jersey, though did appear to be feeling the knee injury that kept him sidelined last weekend at times. Leroy Carter was impressive on the left wing, particularly with his defensive involvement, and the bench made an impact – as it has done every week.

The Blues showed plenty of fight down the stretch despite falling behind by 10 points with less than 20 minutes to play. Segner made an impact on both sides of the ball, while Mark Tele’a, Corey Evans and Sam Nock asked plenty of questions of the Chiefs defence.

It was a blockbuster contest that both teams could have stolen at its crescendo; the Chiefs being on the right side of the equation again.

Chiefs 32 (Daniel Rona, Damian McKenzie, Tupou Vaa’i, Cortez Ratima tries; McKenzie 3 cons, pen

Blues 31 (AJ Lam, Mark Tele’a, Corey Evans, Marcel Renata, Rieko Ioane tries; Harry Plummer 2 cons, Xavi Taele con)

HT: 15-12

