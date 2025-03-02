Advertisement
Super Rugby Pacific: Seven talking points from round three - Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald
The Chiefs celebrate a try against the Brumbies. Photo / Photosport

Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Blues registered the first victory of their Super Rugby Pacific title defence by defeating the Hurricanes in Wellington.
  • The Chiefs consolidated their place as Super Rugby leaders by defeating the Brumbies, after coach Clayton McMillan announced his departure to Ireland next year.
  • Moana Pasifika are yet to taste victory, despite the acquisition of All Black Ardie Savea.

Running away with the Blues

The question starting to be asked by astute former coaches last week was why Mark Tele’a, Caleb Clarke, and Rieko Ioane had been so little used by the Blues in the first two rounds.

It was obvious in the Blues 33-29 in Wellington on Saturday night that Blues’ coach, Vern Cotter, had been thinking along similar lines.

