Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between Moana Pasifika and the Highlanders in Albany.

For coverage from the Alternative Commentary Collective, click here.

Moana Pasifika team to face Highlanders

Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has made four changes to his starting XV for Friday’s match against the Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium, with Sione Mafile’o (tighthead prop), Tom Slade (lock), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa (openside flanker) and Danny Toala (second five-eighths) named in the run-on side.

Lock Samuel Slade moves back to the bench, with Ola Tauelangi providing cover in the loose forwards, and Patrick Pellegrini and Tevita Ofa in line to make their debuts if called up later in the contest.

Openside flanker Sione Havili Talitui (ankle) and second five-eighths Lalomilo Lalomilo (concussion) were ruled out with injury.

Moana Pasifika: 1. James Lay 2. Millennium Sanerivi 3. Sione Mafile’o 4. Tom Slade 5. Allan Craig 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 8. Ardie Savea (c) 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Danny Toala 13. Pepesana Patafilo 14. Solomon Alaimalo 15. William Havili.

Bench: 16. Sama Malolo 17. Tito Tuipulotu 18. Chris Apoua 19. Samuel Slade 20. Ola Tauelangi 21. Melani Matavao 22. Patrick Pellegrini 23. Tevita Ofa.

Unavailable: Alamanda Motuga (shoulder), Lotu Inisi (hamstring), Fine Inisi (hamstring), Neria Fomai (knee – season), Julian Savea (knee), Lalomilo Lalomilo (concussion), Ofa Tauatevalu (lower leg), Semisi Paea (ankle), Sione Havili Talitui (ankle).

Highlanders team to face Moana Pasifika

The Highlanders will be without prop Daniel Lienert-Brown for the next three weeks following his red card in their win over the Blues last time out.

He is replaced on the Highlanders' bench this week by Ethan de Groot, who drops back from a starting role. Josh Bartlett will make his debut starting at loosehead prop.

It’s one of three changes to the run-on side, which also sees Sefo Kautai start at tighthead and Nikora Broughton start at No 8.

Saula Ma’u (tighthead) moves to the bench, with TK Howden in line for his first appearance of the season as loose forward cover after recovering from a hamstring injury and Jake Te Hiwi providing cover in the backs.

Highlanders: 1. Josh Bartlett 2. Soane Mikaele Vikena 3. Sefo Kautai 4. Fabian Holland 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Sean Withy 7. Veveni Lasaqa 8. Nikora Broughton 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Taine Robinson 11. Caleb Tangitau 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (c) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Sam Gilbert 15. Finn Hurley.

Reserves: 16. Jack Taylor 17. Ethan de Groot 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Will Stodart 20. TK Howden 21. Nathan Hastie 22. Cameron Millar 23. Jake Te Hiwi.

Unavailable: Oliver Haig (foot), Jonah Lowe (ACL), Jona Nareki (ankle), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (neck), Josh Whaanga (back), Daniel Leinert-Brown (suspended).



