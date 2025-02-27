New Zealand Super Rugby sides are going full Super Hero mode.
The five New Zealand franchises and apparel partner Classic Sportswear have announced a two-year deal which sees each club align with an iconic Marvel Super Hero, with jerseys and supporter ranges for each season.
The Super Rugby Pacific teams have selected their favourite Super Hero from the Marvel Universe, with the Chiefs as Black Panther, the Blues as Spider-Man, the Crusaders as Iron Man, the Hurricanes as Captain America, and the Highlanders as Hulk.