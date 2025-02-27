Advertisement
Super Rugby Pacific sides reveal new Marvel-inspired strips

NZ Herald
Patrick Tuipulotu models the Spider-Man inspired Blues strip. Photo / Classic

New Zealand Super Rugby sides are going full Super Hero mode.

The five New Zealand franchises and apparel partner Classic Sportswear have announced a two-year deal which sees each club align with an iconic Marvel Super Hero, with jerseys and supporter ranges for each season.

The Super Rugby Pacific teams have selected their favourite Super Hero from the Marvel Universe, with the Chiefs as Black Panther, the Blues as Spider-Man, the Crusaders as Iron Man, the Hurricanes as Captain America, and the Highlanders as Hulk.

The Blues will have a Spider-Man inspired strip.
The Chiefs as Black Panther.
The Hurricanes as Captain America.
The Crusaders as Iron Man.
The Highlanders as Hulk.
It’s not a new concept. The NRL first had a Marvel Super Heroes round in 2014, which returned the following season continuing until 2017.

South Africa’s Super Rugby teams followed suit, with designs similar to the New Zealand ones revealed today, in the 2019 season.

Away from Marvel, but still in the Super Hero theme, the Melbourne Rebels wore a Superman jersey and the Reds featured a Flash-inspired strip in 2015.

The New Zealand Super Rugby jerseys will be worn by the teams during Super Kids’ Round on March 14 and 15, with the full range available online and through retailers from early March.

For live commentary of Super Rugby matches featuring New Zealand teams, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio.

Join the Alternative Commentary Collective on Hauraki or iHeartRadio.

