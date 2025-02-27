The Hurricanes as Captain America.

The Crusaders as Iron Man.

The Highlanders as Hulk.

It’s not a new concept. The NRL first had a Marvel Super Heroes round in 2014, which returned the following season continuing until 2017.

South Africa’s Super Rugby teams followed suit, with designs similar to the New Zealand ones revealed today, in the 2019 season.

Away from Marvel, but still in the Super Hero theme, the Melbourne Rebels wore a Superman jersey and the Reds featured a Flash-inspired strip in 2015.

The New Zealand Super Rugby jerseys will be worn by the teams during Super Kids’ Round on March 14 and 15, with the full range available online and through retailers from early March.

For live commentary of Super Rugby matches featuring New Zealand teams, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio.

Join the Alternative Commentary Collective on Hauraki or iHeartRadio.