Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has made four changes to his starting XV for Friday’s match against the Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium, with Sione Mafile’o (tighthead prop), Tom Slade (lock), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa (openside flanker) and Danny Toala (second five-eighths) named in the run-on side.
Lock Samuel Slade moves back to the bench, with Ola Tauelangi providing cover in the loose forwards, and Patrick Pellegrini and Tevita Ofa in line to make their debuts if called up later in the contest.
Openside flanker Sione Havili Talitui (ankle) and second five-eighths Lalomilo Lalomilo (concussion) were ruled out with injury.
It’s one of three changes to the run-on side, which also sees Sefo Kautai start at tighthead and Nikora Broughton start at No 8.
Saula Ma’u (tighthead) moves to the bench, with TK Howden in line for his first appearance of the season as loose forward cover after recovering from a hamstring injury and Jake Te Hiwi providing cover in the backs.
Reserves: 16. Jack Taylor 17. Ethan de Groot 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Will Stodart 20. TK Howden 21. Nathan Hastie 22. Cameron Millar 23. Jake Te Hiwi.
Unavailable: Oliver Haig (foot), Jonah Lowe (ACL), Jona Nareki (ankle), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (neck), Josh Whaanga (back), Daniel Leinert-Brown (suspended).
Chiefs team to face Brumbies
The Chiefs have lost another player to a season-ending knee injury, with Rameka Poihipi confirmed to miss the remainder of the season. Poihipi suffered a non-contact injury early in the Chiefs' win over the Crusaders last weekend and will join Wallace Sititi on the sidelines for the rest of the campaign.
He is replaced in the Chiefs' starting lineup for Saturday’s clash against the Brumbies by Quinn Tupaea in one of four changes to the run-on side.
Brodie McAlister starts at hooker, while Samipeni Finau starts at blindside flanker with Simon Parker moving to No 8. Luke Jacobson is unavailable due to a nose injury. Halfback Cortez Ratima starts this week, with Xavier Roe moving to the bench, while Manasa Mataele will make his Chiefs’ debut on the wing with Leroy Carter out of the matchday squad.
The bench sees plenty of new faces on it, headlined by All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, who is in line to make his return from an Achilles injury.
Ollie Norris and Sione Ahio (props), Naitoa Ah Kuoi (lock), Kaylum Boshier (loose forward) and Daniel Rona (backline) also join the bench.
A host of changes headline the Hurricanes’ squad for Saturday night’s clash against the Blues in Wellington, with five to the starting XV - four of those in the forwards.
Raymond Tuputupu and Pasilio Tosi start at hooker and tighthead prop respectively, seeing Jacob Devery and Tevita Mafileo move to the bench. Isaia Walker-Leawere returns from injury to start at lock with Peter Lakai starting at No 8, moving Hugo Plummer and Brayden Iose back to the pine.
In the backline, a head knock has seen fullback Callum Harkin ruled out, opening the door for Kade Banks to make his debut in the No 15 jersey.
Unavailable: Zach Gallagher (Achilles), Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring), Ruben Love (ankle), Lucas Cashmore (knee), Brett Cameron (knee–season), Asafo Aumua (foot), Tyrel Lomax (ankle), Devan Flanders (ankle), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Riley Higgins (hand), Billy Proctor (Achilles), Callum Harkin (head).
Blues team to face Hurricanes
Coach Vern Cotter has made just one injury-enforced change to his starting side for this week’s game against the Hurricanes, with Josh Beehre replacing Laghlan McWhannell (leg) at lock.
That sees Cam Christie get the chance to make his debut off the bench. Anton Segner and Sam Nock will provide cover at loose forward and halfback respectively, with Adrian Choat and Taufa Funaki out of the matchday squad.