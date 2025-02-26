Moana Pasifika: 1. James Lay 2. Millennium Sanerivi 3. Sione Mafile’o 4. Tom Slade 5. Allan Craig 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 8. Ardie Savea (c) 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Danny Toala 13. Pepesana Patafilo 14. Solomon Alaimalo 15. William Havili.

Bench: 16. Sama Malolo 17. Tito Tuipulotu 18. Chris Apoua 19. Samuel Slade 20. Ola Tauelangi 21. Melani Matavao 22. Patrick Pellegrini 23. Tevita Ofa.

Unavailable: Alamanda Motuga (shoulder), Lotu Inisi (hamstring), Fine Inisi (hamstring), Neria Fomai (knee – season), Julian Savea (knee), Lalomilo Lalomilo (concussion), Ofa Tauatevalu (lower leg), Semisi Paea (ankle), Sione Havili Talitui (ankle).

Highlanders team to face Moana Pasifika

The Highlanders will be without prop Daniel Lienert-Brown for the next three weeks following his red card in their win over the Blues last time out.

He is replaced on the Highlanders' bench this week by Ethan de Groot, who drops back from a starting role. Josh Bartlett will make his debut starting at loosehead prop.

It’s one of three changes to the run-on side, which also sees Sefo Kautai start at tighthead and Nikora Broughton start at No 8.

Saula Ma’u (tighthead) moves to the bench, with TK Howden in line for his first appearance of the season as loose forward cover after recovering from a hamstring injury and Jake Te Hiwi providing cover in the backs.

Highlanders: 1. Josh Bartlett 2. Soane Mikaele Vikena 3. Sefo Kautai 4. Fabian Holland 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Sean Withy 7. Veveni Lasaqa 8. Nikora Broughton 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Taine Robinson 11. Caleb Tangitau 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (c) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Sam Gilbert 15. Finn Hurley.

Reserves: 16. Jack Taylor 17. Ethan de Groot 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Will Stodart 20. TK Howden 21. Nathan Hastie 22. Cameron Millar 23. Jake Te Hiwi.

Unavailable: Oliver Haig (foot), Jonah Lowe (ACL), Jona Nareki (ankle), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (neck), Josh Whaanga (back), Daniel Leinert-Brown (suspended).

Chiefs team to face Brumbies

The Chiefs have lost another player to a season-ending knee injury, with Rameka Poihipi confirmed to miss the remainder of the season. Poihipi suffered a non-contact injury early in the Chiefs' win over the Crusaders last weekend and will join Wallace Sititi on the sidelines for the rest of the campaign.

He is replaced in the Chiefs' starting lineup for Saturday’s clash against the Brumbies by Quinn Tupaea in one of four changes to the run-on side.

Brodie McAlister starts at hooker, while Samipeni Finau starts at blindside flanker with Simon Parker moving to No 8. Luke Jacobson is unavailable due to a nose injury. Halfback Cortez Ratima starts this week, with Xavier Roe moving to the bench, while Manasa Mataele will make his Chiefs’ debut on the wing with Leroy Carter out of the matchday squad.

The bench sees plenty of new faces on it, headlined by All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, who is in line to make his return from an Achilles injury.

Ollie Norris and Sione Ahio (props), Naitoa Ah Kuoi (lock), Kaylum Boshier (loose forward) and Daniel Rona (backline) also join the bench.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross 2. Brodie McAlister 3. George Dyer 4. Josh Lord 5. Tupou Vaa’i (c) 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Jahrome Brown 8. Simon Parker 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Manasa Mataele 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Damian McKenzie.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Ollie Norris 18. Sione Ahio 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 20. Kaylum Boshier 21. Xavier Roe 22. Daniel Rona 23. Gideon Wrampling

Unavailable: Wallace Sititi (knee – season), Rameka Poihipi (knee - season), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Luke Jacobson (nose), Kaleb Trask (hamstring), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Malachi Wrampling (knee).

Hurricanes team to face Blues

A host of changes headline the Hurricanes’ squad for Saturday night’s clash against the Blues in Wellington, with five to the starting XV - four of those in the forwards.

Raymond Tuputupu and Pasilio Tosi start at hooker and tighthead prop respectively, seeing Jacob Devery and Tevita Mafileo move to the bench. Isaia Walker-Leawere returns from injury to start at lock with Peter Lakai starting at No 8, moving Hugo Plummer and Brayden Iose back to the pine.

In the backline, a head knock has seen fullback Callum Harkin ruled out, opening the door for Kade Banks to make his debut in the No 15 jersey.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Raymond Tuputupu 3. Pasilio Tosi 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Harry Godfrey 11. Kini Naholo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 15. Kade Banks.

Bench: 16. Jacob Devery 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Tevita Mafielo 19. Hugo Plummer 20. Brayden Iose 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Riley Hohepa 23. Ngatungane Punivai.

Unavailable: Zach Gallagher (Achilles), Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring), Ruben Love (ankle), Lucas Cashmore (knee), Brett Cameron (knee – season), Asafo Aumua (foot), Tyrel Lomax (ankle), Devan Flanders (ankle), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Riley Higgins (hand), Billy Proctor (Achilles), Callum Harkin (head).

Blues team to face Hurricanes

Coach Vern Cotter has made just one injury-enforced change to his starting side for this week’s game against the Hurricanes, with Josh Beehre replacing Laghlan McWhannell (leg) at lock.

That sees Cam Christie get the chance to make his debut off the bench. Anton Segner and Sam Nock will provide cover at loose forward and halfback respectively, with Adrian Choat and Taufa Funaki out of the matchday squad.

Blues: 1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Josh Beehre 6. Cameron Suafoa 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Harry Plummer 11. Caleb Clarke 12. AJ Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele’a 15. Beauden Barrett.

Bench: 16. James Mullan 17. Joshua Fusitu’a 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Cam Christie 20. Anton Segner 21. Sam Nock 22. Corey Evans 23. Cole Forbes.

Unavailable: Laghlan McWhannell (leg), Kurt Eklund (groin), Sam Darry (shoulder – season), PJ Sheck (shoulder), Zarn Sullivan (foot), Stephen Perofeta (calf), Ben Ake (shoulder).

