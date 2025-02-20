Kemara hinted at that possibility against the Hurricanes, overcoming a previous season filled with adversity, and caught the eye of the 34-year-old O’Connor, who joined the Crusaders after 130 Super Rugby games across the Tasman.

“It means a lot coming from a person like him,” Kemara said of his teammate’s praise. “I grew up watching him and I’ve had the chance to learn off him every day, so that means a lot.

“Being gifted probably goes so far, so I do take that as a compliment but it’s not the end product. I’ll have to do a lot of hard work to get to where I want.”

Kemara’s quest to reach that destination will only be boosted by the presence of O’Connor at Rugby Park in Christchurch, with the 64-cap Australian doing his utmost to assist the development of one of this country’s best prospects.

“It’s actually been unreal. I never thought I’d have someone as influential on me to play with,” Kemara said. “He just values my time, his time, and he takes a lot of time out of his day to help me out, whether he’s playing, on the bench or not even playing at all.

Taha Kemara helped the Crusaders beat the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty Images

“He almost puts me before himself in some regards. To be able to just sit down with him and chew the fat over rugby, sometimes not even about strategy or anything – it could just be about anything in life – he’s been unreal for me.

“The way he just controls the game when he comes on in the last 20, it just gives me so much confidence to go out and express myself knowing that he’s right behind me.”

That confidence had taken a hit after Kemara was last season demoted to club rugby while the Crusaders struggled for production from the first-five position. Returning to Waikato for the NPC, he then suffered a ruptured bowel in round three and underwent emergency surgery that meant he missed the remainder of the campaign.

But Kemara edged O’Connor for the starting role in pre-season and, with the help of his primary competition for the spot, seems set for an extended run in the No 10 jersey.

“It’s like having another coach for me and I can just lean on him whenever I need,” Kemara said. “Whenever times are tough, he’s gonna be there for me, and vice versa when he needs it as well.

“The biggest thing about him is he knows what it’s like to be in my shoes, in terms of my age and what’s going through my mind and when things frustrate me and that type of thing. He nails it on the head every time when he gives me advice.”

