Instead, Moana are winless from their opening three matches, two of them away in Australia, and sit second-from-bottom. Only the Blues have, so far, fared worse than Moana, and could relegate Tana Umaga’s side to the bottom of the ladder with victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday.
However, it can’t be disputed that Moana has made progress to start the new season.
Admittedly, having played one game more than most of their opposition, Moana’s 109 points scored are the most by any in the competition. That is offset, though, by the same applying to their 132 conceded.
At the front of Moana’s charge is captain Ardie Savea, who kick-started Moana’s comeback at North Harbour Stadium by beating two defenders to race away and score from a counter-attack in the second half, in conjunction with a trademark shift on defence.
The 31-year-old has made no secret of his desire to represent his Samoan heritage by moving north from Wellington to Moana. But, with a Japanese sabbatical waiting in 2026, the All Blacks vice-captain knows the clock is ticking if he’s going to be the man to lead Moana to a first finals appearance this year.