The hosts were forced to finish the game with 14 men on the pitch, with Damian McKenzie forced to leave the game inside the final 10 minutes due to a suspected leg injury and their bench having already been cleared.

McKenzie was again in impressive form for the hosts, loose forward Samipeni Finau made his mark in his first start of the season, first five-eighths Josh Jacomb continued to look comfortable in his role, while the midfield of Quinn Tupaea and Lienert-Brown was again immense.

The side also welcomed Samisoni Taukei’aho back; the All Blacks hooker playing 25 minutes off the bench in his first appearance since suffering an Achilles injury in last season’s semifinal.

“I’m real happy. It’s a bit emotional because of the rollercoaster I went through, but that’s life,” Taukei’aho told Gold Sport.

The sides were level at 15 at the break, but the Chiefs were able to get the better of their visitors in the second stanza.

“The message at halftime was that we knew it was going to be a dog fight, so let’s just be the alpha dog in the fight,” Taukei’aho said.

“I think in the first 20 minutes of the second half we showed that. We just need to tidy up that last 20 and we’ll be a hard side to beat.”

While the Chiefs were able to claim a 15-point win, the Brumbies were much better than that margin might suggest.

The visitors were well and truly up for the contest, with a physical defence and some polished play inside the Chiefs’ 22.

Early on, the Chiefs looked in ominous form on the counter-attack, though the Brumbies were able to keep them off the scoreboard in the early exchanges.

It was a mismatch on the right wing that opened the scoring, as Brumbies lock Nick Frosst ran over the top of Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima to cross.

The Chiefs hit back through Lienert-Brown. A fast attack from the back of the scrum saw Quinn Tupaea go through a gap before sending a long ball to winger Manasa Mataele, who turned the ball on the inside to his centre.

The sides traded tries soon after, with No 10s Jacomb and Declan Meredith both scoring.

Tied at the break, the second half started in an equally open manner with the ball moving freely.

It was a beautiful chip-and-chase play from Tupaea that ultimately broke the deadlock, which ignited a high-scoring final 30 minutes.

Every time the Chiefs extended their lead, the Brumbies fought right back and showed they would stick with their hosts for the full 80 minutes.

A double to Gideon Wrampling off the bench helped the Chiefs on their way, before Lienert-Brown’s gift at the end sealed the win.

Chiefs 49 (Gideon Wrampling 2, Anton Lienert-Brown 2, Josh Jacomb, Quinn Tupaea tries; Damian McKenzie 4 cons, 2 pens, Jacomb pen, con)

Brumbies 34 (Andy Muirhead 2, Nick Frost, Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, Lachlan Lonergan tries; Jack Debreczeni 2 cons)

HT: 15-15

