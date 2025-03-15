All the action as the Crusaders host the Western Force from Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium.

Braydon Ennor responds to French club’s interest as Crusaders return firms

All Blacks and Crusaders utility Braydon Ennor says there has been no contact from French giants Perpignan, after reports he was in line to leave New Zealand for the Top 14.

Ennor was earlier this week named by French outlet Midi Olympique as a target for Perpignan, as they refresh their squad after a disappointing season that leaves them staring at relegation to the second division.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played for the All Blacks since 2023, after knee and wrist injuries sidelined him for all of Super Rugby 2024 and the start of this season.

This season is Ennor’s last on his current New Zealand Rugby contract, but asked whether there was anything in place to see him trade Aotearoa for France, the nine-test All Black outlined that any speculation was wide of the mark.

“Those guys jumped the gun, big time,” said Ennor. “Nothing’s been made, no deals have been made.

“I’m off contract at the end of this year, so my agent’s always asking questions.

“[But] nothing’s been said.”

Capable of covering midfield and wing, Ennor has played just nine tests since his debut in 2019, and scored one try - coming in a heavily rotated side that defeated Japan in 2022.

For the Crusaders, he’s made 68 appearances since his debut in 2018, and was part of the Scott Robertson dynasty that claimed seven titles in seven years.

However, Ennor acknowledges he is still undecided on his future.

“There’s always that feeling [of unfinished business] for the Crusaders, there’s 100 caps,” he continued.

“I’ve had a couple of years out, so that’s been pushed back. That black jersey still demands the best of you.

“But that decision is still to be made.”

Ennor wouldn’t be alone in trading New Zealand for France after this year’s Super Rugby season, either. One-test All Black Harry Plummer will leave the Blues for Clermont after the 2025 campaign.

Current All Blacks coach, and Ennor’s former Crusaders boss Robertson also played for Perpignan after his test career wound down, while Dan Carter took his first NZ Rugby sabbatical at the club in 2008.

Fellow Kiwi Max Hicks, who played for the Highlanders in Super Rugby and Tasman in the NPC, is also on Perpignan’s books.

Saturday afternoon will see Ennor end his wait to return to Super Rugby, when the Crusaders host the Western Force at Apollo Projects Stadium.

Having seen so much success with the Crusaders, he had to watch the team’s 2024 struggles under Rob Penney from the sidelines.

But fit and firing again, Ennor is hopeful his injury woes are well and truly behind him.

“That’s my goal, to get consistent games under my belt, the longer you’re out - the hungrier you get.

“The 2023 final was my last game, I’m really looking forward to wearing the red and black of the Crusaders again.”



