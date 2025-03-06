Advertisement
Super Rugby
Updated

Super Rugby Pacific: Codie Taylor’s return comes at perfect time for Rob Penney’s Crusaders – Phil Gifford’s talking points

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
Noah Hotham celebrates scoring with Codie Taylor, Sevu Reece and Dallas McLeod. Photo / Photosport

Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
THREE KEY FACTS

Seven talking points heading into the fourth round of Super Rugby Pacific:

A signal of intention

The most interesting development before the Blues host the Brumbies at Eden Park on Friday night is the selection of Beauden Barrett at first five for the Blues.

