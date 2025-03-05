Anton Segner will start at openside, with Dalton Papali’i ruled out due to a head injury.

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Josh Beehre 6. Cam Christie 7. Anton Segner 8. Cameron Suafoa 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. AJ Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele’a 15. Cole Forbes.

Bench: 16. Nathaniel Pole 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi 18. Marcel Renata 19. Tristyn Cook 20. Che Clark 21. Sam Nock 22. Harry Plummer 23. Corey Evans.

Unavailable: Kurt Eklund (groin), Laghlan McWhannell (leg), PJ Sheck (shoulder), Zarn Sullivan (foot), Stephen Perofeta (calf), Ben Ake (shoulder), Hoskins Sotutu (suspended), Dalton Papali’i (head injury), Reon Paul (shoulder), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Adrian Choat (knee), James Mullan (head injury), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Chiefs team to face Fijian Drua

All Blacks Damian McKenzie and Josh Lord have joined the Chiefs injury list this week, with both missing the clash against the Fijian Drua due to knee injuries.

They’re among several changes to Clayton McMillan’s side for this weekend. A new-look front row sees Ollie Norris join George Dyer at prop, with Samisoni Taukei’aho getting his first start of the season at hooker.

Manaaki Selby-Rickit starts at lock in Lord’s absence, while Emoni Narawa shifts to fullback. Leroy Carter rejoins the team on the left wing, with Daniel Rona on the right.

There are also changes in the loose forwards, with Kaylum Boshier starting at openside and Jimmy Tupou at No 8.

On the bench, McMillan has opted for a 6-2 split, with halfback Xavier Roe and returning outside back Shaun Stevenson the backline cover.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit 5. Tupou Vaa’i (c) 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Kaylum Boshier 8. Jimmy Tupou 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Daniel Rona 15. Emoni Narawa.

Bench: 16. Bradley Slater 17. Jared Proffit 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 20. Simon Parker 21. Malachi Wrampling 22. Xavier Roe 23. Shaun Stevenson.

Unavailable: Wallace Sititi (knee – season), Rameka Poihipi (knee - season), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Luke Jacobson (facial injury), Kaleb Trask (hamstring), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Damian McKenzie (knee), Josh Lord (knee).

Moana Pasifika team to face Hurricanes

Patrick Pellegrini will get his first Super Rugby Pacific start this weekend when he dons the No 10 jersey against the Hurricanes.

It’s one of two changes made by Fa’alogo Tana Umaga in the starting XV, with midfielder Lalomilo Lalomilo returning from concussion at centre.

On the bench, hooker Samiuela Moli, prop Abraham Pole, and halfback Aisea Halo get their first opportunities of the season.

Moana Pasifika: 1. James Lay 2. Millennium Sanerivi 3. Sione Mafile’o 4. Tom Slade 5. Allan Craig 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Danny Toala 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Solomon Alaimalo 15. William Havili.

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli 17. Abraham Pole 18. Chris Apoua 19. Samuel Slade 20. Ola Tauelangi 21. Aisea Halo 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop 23. Tevita Ofa.

Unavailable: Fine Inisi (quad), Julian Savea (knee), Neria Fomai (knee/out for season), Sione Havili Talitui (ankle), Tito Tuipulotu (knee).

Hurricanes team to face Moana Pasifika

Ruben Love will make his first appearance of the season, returning from injury to start at fullback this weekend.

Coach Clark Laidlaw has made plenty of changes to his starting side for the clash, including a new-look front row, co-captain Du’Plessis Kirifi moving from openside flanker to the bench, halfback Cam Roigard joining him there, while right winger Fatafehi Fineanganofo is replaced by Ngatungane Punivai.

With hooker Raymond Tuputupu unavailable, Nic Souchon is in line for his debut off the bench, while outside back Jone Rova is in line for his team debut in the No 23 jersey.

Hurricanes: 1. Siale Lauaki 2. Jacob Devery 3. Tevita Mafielo 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Peter Lakai 8. Brayden Iose 9. Ereatara Enari 10. Harry Godfrey 11. Kini Naholo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Nic Souchon 17. Xavier Numia 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Hugo Plummer 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 21. Cam Roigard 22. Riley Hohepa 23. Jone Rova.

Unavailable: Zach Gallagher (Achilles), Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring), Lucas Cashmore (knee), Brett Cameron (knee – season), Asafo Aumua (foot), Tyrel Lomax (ankle), Devan Flanders (ankle), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Riley Higgins (hand), Billy Proctor (Achilles), Kade Banks (concussion), Raymond Tuputupu (concussion).

Crusaders team to face the Reds

Codie Taylor returns to the starting lineup for the Crusaders this weekend, linking up with fellow All Blacks Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell in the front row. With Taylor back, Ioane Moananu moves back to the bench.

The only other change from their most-recent starting XV comes in the midfield, where Dallas McLeod starts at centre with Levi Aumua named on the bench.

Crudsaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Antonio Shalfoon, 6. Cullen Grace, 7. Ethan Blackadder, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Kyle Preston, 10. Taha Kemara, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. David Havili (c), 13. Dallas McLeod, 14. Chay Fihaki, 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Ioane Moananu, 17. George Bower, 18. Sam Matega, 19. Tahlor Cahill, 20. Corey Kellow, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. James O’Connor, 23. Levi Aumua.

Unavailable: George Bell (foot – season), Rivez Reihana (ankle), Seb Calder (AC joint), Quentin Strange (pectoral and hamstring), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Jamie Hannah (shoulder), Aki Tuivailala (finger), Johnny McNicholl (hamstring), Braydon Ennor (wrist), Finlay Brewis (shoulder – season), Kershawl Sykes-Martin (knee), Noah Hotham (ankle).

For live commentary of Super Rugby matches featuring New Zealand teams, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio

Join the Alternative Commentary Collective on Hauraki or iHeartRadio