Super Rugby Pacific: Hoskins Sotutu handed three-week ban for red card against Hurricanes

NZ Herald
Hoskins Sotutu of the Blues makes a run. Super Rugby Pacific Hurricanes v Blues at Sky Stadium, Wellington on March 01, 2025. Mandatory credit: Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu has been handed a three-week ban from Super Rugby Pacific, after being shown a red card in his side’s 33-29 victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Sotutu, 26, was sent off late in the Blues’ win after a dangerous tackle on Hurricanes opposite Peter Lakai, hitting his rival loose forward in the head with his shoulder.

And after being cited, the Super Rugby Foul Play Review Committee found Sotutu to have been in contravention of Law 9.13, and suspended him for three matches.

It was found the tackle merited a mid-range entry point, which could have warranted a ban of six weeks.

However, it was also found Sotutu’s previous disciplinary record, as well as the foul play being mitigated by Lakai changing his running line, and therefore saw the suspension halved to three weeks.

That ban could be further shortened to two matches, if Sotutu successfully completes World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme.

Should the ban be shortened to two weeks, Sotutu would be free to play in the Blues’ grudge match against the Crusaders at Eden Park on March 22.

He will, though, be unavailable to face the Brumbies at Eden Park this weekend, and next week’s trip to Hamilton to face the competition-leading Chiefs.

Sotutu’s absence is another headache for the Blues, who are also sweating on the fitness of fellow loose forward Dalton Papali’i, who left the field with a head injury.

“We’ve got a few guys down and out as well, so we’ll be scrambling to put a team on the paddock, I would think,” coach Vern Cotter said after their victory over the Hurricanes.

“We’ll see what happens with Hoskins. Dalton came off with a cut above his eye as well, so we’re just going to have to reassess everything — but, first and foremost, enjoy the win, because it was tough and I think we’re improving.”

The Blues’ side to face the Brumbies on Friday will be named tomorrow.


