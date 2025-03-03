Hoskins Sotutu of the Blues makes a run. Super Rugby Pacific Hurricanes v Blues at Sky Stadium, Wellington on March 01, 2025. Mandatory credit: Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

Hoskins Sotutu of the Blues makes a run. Super Rugby Pacific Hurricanes v Blues at Sky Stadium, Wellington on March 01, 2025. Mandatory credit: Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu has been handed a three-week ban from Super Rugby Pacific, after being shown a red card in his side’s 33-29 victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Sotutu, 26, was sent off late in the Blues’ win after a dangerous tackle on Hurricanes opposite Peter Lakai, hitting his rival loose forward in the head with his shoulder.

And after being cited, the Super Rugby Foul Play Review Committee found Sotutu to have been in contravention of Law 9.13, and suspended him for three matches.

It was found the tackle merited a mid-range entry point, which could have warranted a ban of six weeks.

However, it was also found Sotutu’s previous disciplinary record, as well as the foul play being mitigated by Lakai changing his running line, and therefore saw the suspension halved to three weeks.