“To spend the last minute and a half on our line with 14 players, a second five [AJ Lam] in at flanker and Beaudy putting the ball in at halfback, we were stretched. We’re very happy to get the win but it was hard-fought, and we’re very happy to move forward with that.”

The Blues led 21-19 at halftime, but it wasn’t until they fell behind 29-21 that they saw the best of their attack.

In a two-minute period late in the game, the Blues struck through Sotutu, before a well-constructed Mark Tele’a try gave them the lead.

“It looked like it was going to be a scenario that would be played out again like the last two weeks; ahead at halftime and the opposition come over the top of us, so I’m really pleased we found the character, and the things we trained are things we’re starting to put out on to the field,” Cotter said.

Despite going a man down in the final five minutes, having to run a makeshift line-up and the Hurricanes having the ball in attacking territory, the Blues were able to hang on for their first win of the season – one Cotter believed would lift them as they prepare to host the Brumbies on Friday night.

However, with seven players on the injury report before the Hurricanes game, Cotter wasn’t sure exactly what his round-four squad might look like.

“It’s just the excitement of winning again, and that’ll give the boys a boost. Brumbies in six days’ time – we’ve got a few guys down and out as well, so we’ll be scrambling to put a team on the paddock, I would think,” Cotter said.

“We’ll see what happens with Hoskins. Dalton came off with a cut above his eye as well, so we’re just going to have to reassess everything – but, first and foremost, enjoy the win, because it was tough and I think we’re improving.”

