Breaking their duck for the season against the Hurricanes on Saturday night, Blues coach Vern Cotter was counting the cost of victory.
The Auckland side could be without several key contributors for next week’s clash with the Brumbies in Auckland, after No 8 Hoskins Sotutu was sent off and openside flanker Dalton Papali’i was forced from the field due to an injury.
So far this season, red cards have been met with a three-week suspension, and there could be little complaint should Sotutu be handed a similar penalty after his high shot on Hurricanes No 8 Peter Lakai in the 75th minute. The Blues No 8 made direct shoulder-to-head contact, and after initially being shown a yellow card, he saw that upgraded following a review.
The Blues also had to finish the game with Beauden Barrett playing at halfback as replacement No 9 Sam Nock left the pitch in the 80th minute.
“It was a tough game. Playing the ‘Canes is always a massive effort, to try [to] get over the top of them, and there’s never many points in it,” Cotter said.