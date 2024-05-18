Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Wellington Phoenix
live

Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory: Live A-League semifinal updates

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Roly Bonevacia of the Victory and Alex Rufer of the Phoenix compete for the ball. Photo / Photosport

Roly Bonevacia of the Victory and Alex Rufer of the Phoenix compete for the ball. Photo / Photosport

All the action as the Wellington Phoenix host Melbourne Victory in the second leg of their A-League semifinal at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Latest from Wellington Phoenix