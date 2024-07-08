Advertisement
Football: Marco Rojas returns to Wellington Phoenix after 13 years away

Marco Rojas for the All Whites (2023). Photo / Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix have landed a major signing in preparation for the 2024/25 A-League men’s season, securing the services of All Whites winger Marco Rojas.

Rojas will return to his former side on a one-year deal, after beginning his career in Wellington.

The 32-year-old made his professional debut with the Phoenix in 2009, and made 20 appearances for the club before a move across the Tasman to the Melbourne Victory where his form earned him the Johnny Warren Medal in 2013.

“I’m really excited because of the amount of talent Marco has,” head coach Giancarlo Italiano said.

“My goal is I want to get him close to where he was in the 2016-17 A-League season, which I think was his best season, and I think we can do that here.

“We’re the right club for him to thrive. We’re going to give him the freedom to play and express himself.

“If we can get a fit Marco firing he’s going to help the team’s progression in the way we play, and I think we can definitely be better stylistically than we were last season.”

At international level, Rojas has made 45 appearances for the All Whites so far, scoring five goals.

Following three seasons in Melbourne, Rojas secured a transfer to Germany with Bundesliga side Stuttgart, but endured a frustrating spell before returning to the Victory, and subsequently moving to the Netherlands in 2017 with Herenveen.

After further transfers to Danish side Sonderjyske Fodbold, a third spell with the Melbourne Victory and Colo-Colo in Chile, Rojas spent the first half of 2024 with the Brisbane Roar.

That stint saw Rojas score two goals in five games.

Rojas’ return is a huge boost for the Phoenix’s roster, with Italiano’s side having lost the pair of Alex Paulsen to English Premier League side Bournemouth, and Ben Old to French Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne.



