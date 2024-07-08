Marco Rojas for the All Whites (2023). Photo / Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix have landed a major signing in preparation for the 2024/25 A-League men’s season, securing the services of All Whites winger Marco Rojas.

Rojas will return to his former side on a one-year deal, after beginning his career in Wellington.

The 32-year-old made his professional debut with the Phoenix in 2009, and made 20 appearances for the club before a move across the Tasman to the Melbourne Victory where his form earned him the Johnny Warren Medal in 2013.

“I’m really excited because of the amount of talent Marco has,” head coach Giancarlo Italiano said.

“My goal is I want to get him close to where he was in the 2016-17 A-League season, which I think was his best season, and I think we can do that here.