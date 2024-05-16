The Wellington Phoenix are on the brink of history. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors’ bandwagon has lost a wheel while Super Rugby’s stakes are low until the playoffs. Fortunately for Kiwi fans, there’s a much sturdier bandwagon to jump on, one heading for a game with monumental stakes. And since all are welcome aboard, we have a handy cheat sheet to get you ready for Saturday night.

What’s the big deal?

At 6.30pm, at a soon-to-be-sold-out Sky Stadium, the Wellington Phoenix will kick off the biggest game in the club’s history. The first leg of their home-and-away semifinal against Melbourne Victory ended goalless, meaning it’s a simple equation for the Nix. Win, and they reach their first A-League grand final since being founded in 2007. Lose, and they don’t. Draw, and we get a penalty shootout.

A shootout sounds fun...

Hell yeah, brother. Don’t listen to anyone who claims spot kicks are an unfair or arbitrary way to separate two teams locked level after three-plus hours of football. Shootouts rule, no matter what the woke brigade says, and we should be so lucky to have a New Zealand team enter a lottery with such a big prize.

But is it likely?

Don’t make any plans before 9pm. Not only did Sunday’s first leg finish all square but the Phoenix and the Victory played out two 1-1 draws earlier in the season. Only one of their four fixtures this campaign produced a winner – and it came in the 95th minute when a header from defender Finn Surman deflected off an opponent and into the net.

The Phoenix celebrate the late winner against the Victory. Photo / Photosport

So another low-scoring draw?

The first part is almost guaranteed; neither the Phoenix nor Victory have been great entertainers. Across 27 games, Wellington conceded 26 goals to boast the best defence in the competition, while the Victory were third with 33. And at the other end, the Phoenix were tied for ninth in a 12-team league with 42 goals scored, while the Victory nabbed one more. It was no shock when the first game was scoreless, and equally unsurprising when the Phoenix registered no shots on target.

None? Sounds discouraging...

Never fear, it was all part of the plan. As we don’t have to worry about explaining the away-goals rule, not conceding was the No 1 priority in Melbourne. The Phoenix know their strengths – a rock-solid defence and the best home record in the league – and pragmatically play to them. A clean sheet in the bag, they return to Wellington to be buttressed by the largest crowd in the club’s 17-year existence.

Largest? Sounds encouraging …

Indeed, their previous record was the 32,792 filling the Cake Tin the last time they hosted a semifinal, when Paul Ifill inspired an extra-time win over Newcastle in 2010. On that occasion, the Nix were still a game short of the grand final and summarily lost that game away to Sydney FC. This time, by finishing the regular season in the top two for the first time, they are 90 (probably 120) minutes from the showpiece, and they will be supported at a volume approaching All Whites-Bahrain levels.

And that’s why it’s the club’s biggest match?

And that’s why it’s the club’s biggest match. The Phoenix made the playoffs in eight of the previous 16 seasons but most commonly fell at the finals’ first hurdle, while all but one of their eliminations came across the Tasman. This team, somewhat improbably, are poised to make history.

Ever-present goalkeeper Alex Paulsen saves a penalty earlier in the season. Photo / Photosport

Why improbable?

This was meant to be a rebuilding season, with a first-year coach guiding a youthful squad brimming with local talent. Instead, Giancarlo Italiano led his young charges to a record of 15 wins, eight draws and four defeats, leaning heavily on a Kiwi core. That’s particularly true of the unshakable defence carrying the Nix this far: along with 20-year-old centre-back Surman, 21-year-old goalkeeper Alex Paulsen has played every minute of the campaign.

Defence wins championships – but what about the stars?

How about a Rufer? Sure, Alex is a tenacious midfielder, ranked second in the league for tackles that won his side possession, but the skipper is still the nephew of New Zealand’s greatest player. If wanting someone with Wynton’s technical ability, look to another couple of Kiwis at opposite ends of their careers: Ben Old, who is young, and Kosta Barbarouses, who is not.

Old has been this season’s breakout player, a skilful 21-year-old winger no doubt destined soon to move offshore. All Whites veteran Barbarouses has enjoyed a renaissance campaign, finishing fifth in the scoring charts with 13 goals. The Wellingtonian began his professional career during his hometown club’s inaugural season, before crossing the Tasman to win four A-League titles at three teams. The Phoenix, in case you skimmed through the rest of this piece, have still won none. That won’t change on Saturday night, but they’ve never been closer.