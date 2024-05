Sam Sutton will start for the Wellington Phoenix against the Melbourne Victory. Photo / Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory have played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their A-League semifinal.

With the first leg being played in Melbourne, it was the hosts who had the better of things as they got away 19 shots, with five of those on target.

The Phoenix only managed six shots; none on target.

The second leg - where the winner will move into the grand final - will take place in Wellington on Saturday.