Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

The rise of Ben Old, the Wellington Phoenix winger turning heads across the A-League

Michael Burgess
By
6 mins to read
Ben Old on the ball for the Wellington Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

Ben Old on the ball for the Wellington Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

As a young footballer growing up on Auckland’s North Shore, all Ben Old wanted to do was run with the ball at his feet.

While other kids were hoofing the ball forwards – or passing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport