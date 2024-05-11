Ben Old on the ball for the Wellington Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

As a young footballer growing up on Auckland’s North Shore, all Ben Old wanted to do was run with the ball at his feet.

While other kids were hoofing the ball forwards – or passing off to another teammate, worried about losing possession – the diminutive midfielder was prepared to take chances, delighted when he could beat his opponent with a touch of skill.

It’s a rare quality, especially in New Zealand football, where structure and systems take precedence over individual flair.

“It’s the reason why I fell in love with the game,” Old says. “I always loved dribbling, the ball at my feet and trying to play past people.”

A decade later, Old, 21, who used to idolise Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard, is still working his art, except now it’s in front of thousands of fans and live television audiences.

As the Wellington Phoenix season reaches a climax over the next week, with the two-legged A-League semifinal against the Melbourne Victory, the buzz around the winger should reach new levels. His rare skill set is already appreciated by football insiders, but that will grow wider as other sports fans tune in, perhaps for the first time.

Wellington's Ben Old. Photo / Photosport

They’ll see the No 8 gliding across the turf, with his close control and dynamic pace, able to turn defenders inside out, before unleashing a defining shot, cross or pass.

”He’s a special talent,” agrees Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano. “And he has been able to show more of it this [season].”

That has come with time, maturity, increased physical strength and perhaps most importantly, belief.

“The professional game - it is nerve-racking and you are trying to find your place so I went away from that for a little bit,” says Old. “This season I have been able to get a lot more comfortable, confident of being able to bring that out at this level.”

This time last year Old was a little bit broken. He had carried an osteitis pubis injury through the season, before eventually succumbing to surgery and an extended time on the sidelines.

“It stopped the explosive side of my game,” says Old. “It was a long injury; nothing that I have had to go through before.”

There was a silver lining though, as Old had the chance to work on his running technique and strength during his rehabilitation.

“I was always quite good off the mark but never saw myself as someone that could use [pace] or have it as one of my biggest strengths,” explains Old. “But I could work on my top speed and I have become a lot faster.”

That’s been noticeable in what Old admits has been a “breakout season”, with his lightning pace and acceleration a key part of the Phoenix’s transition game. The other aspect has been the mental side, with Italiano the biggest influence.

”He’s found a way to get the most out of my performance, he knows I am a creative player and I am going to make mistakes and he has given me that licence to dribble and to create,” says Old. “Taking that pressure off has helped me play with a lot more confidence.”

After contributing one goal and one assist in each of the past two seasons, Old has managed five and four already in this campaign. He’s become a key outlet, a player who creates space for others, while also being disciplined within the system when the Phoenix are out of possession.

Old grew up in Auckland’s Castor Bay, where his parents still live. He started out at local club Forrest Hill, before stints at North Shore United and Hibiscus Coast. He moved to the Phoenix academy in 2018 and was soon impressing for the reserves in the national league.

That led to a first-team debut in May 2021. He made 26 A-League appearances in his first full season (12 starts) and was called up by Danny Hay for the All Whites. He was an obvious, if raw, talent, but there are no doubts now, as he starts the second chapter.

Former All Whites striker Noel Barkley, who has been a keen analyst of the game over the past 40 years, says players like Old are rare in the New Zealand ecosystem. The only comparison is Dunedin legend Michael McGarry, while Declan Edge was a fine dribbler but without the electric pace.

”Historically, we haven’t produced players like him,” says Barkley.

Michael McGarry in action in 1994. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Old is in a good place, professionally and personally. His relationship with his girlfriend, Auckland medical student Vera, is going well, after they met 18 months ago.

“She didn’t know anything about my job,” says Old. “It was nice that she didn’t know my football side, I think. Things are pretty full on for her. It would be amazing if we were able to live together but we are making do with long distance at the moment.”

Old, who flats with several teammates near Mt Victoria, also enjoys the occasional team golf days, when their schedule allows. He plays off an intimidating five handicap but says fullback Tim Payne is currently setting the standard.

”I’m a bit afraid to play him,” laughs Old. “He is grinding it at the moment”.

Most of all, Old is enjoying the Phoenix environment, with the obvious camaraderie and connection among the squad.

“It is one of the biggest reasons for our success and Chiefy [Italiano] has been able to harness that,” says Old. “We are all good mates and we have been able to use that; I seriously doubt another team in this league has that bond that we have, the willingness to be able to fight and work for each other.”

That’s why Old can’t wait for this playoff series, with the first leg in Melbourne on Sunday (6pm) before an expected sellout in the capital the following Saturday (6.30pm).

”I’m so excited,” says Old. “In my first season, I was part of the quarter-final and we got knocked out then. To be able to go straight into a [two-legged] semifinal, it will be amazing to be part of it. It would be great to put in a strong performance and get through to the final, who knows what will happen from there.

“We could beat anyone with the form we are in. There was a little bit of a slump with results leading into that last game but the [Macarthur] game showed how good a team we are. When we are on form, we can beat anyone.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.