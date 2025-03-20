Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC

How Las Vegas' Golden Knights light a path for Auckland FC - Inside the Foley-verse

NZ Herald
14 mins to read

Bill Foley's Las Vegas Golden Knights were quick to win in the NHL. Photos / Photosport; NZ Herald

Bill Foley's Las Vegas Golden Knights were quick to win in the NHL. Photos / Photosport; NZ Herald

In the Las Vegas management offices of the Golden Knights ice hockey team, the extent of the empire behind A-League bolters Auckland FC is made clear.

Judging by the pathway of the Golden Knights, billionaire owner Bill Foley’s investment into the Auckland club goes beyond money,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save