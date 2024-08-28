Three former All Whites have backed new A-League club Auckland FC to succeed in their endeavour to establish a professional footballing stronghold in the city.
Winston Reid, Noah Hickey and Tim Brown have joined former All Black Ali Williams and entrepreneur Anna Mowbray in investing into the Auckland FC ownership group.
The club remains majority owned by American businessman Bill Foley.
As well as significant footballing pedigree, Brown and Hickey in particular bring a business acumen to Auckland FC’s corporate foundations.
After a career that included more than 150 professional games and 30 as a New Zealand international, Los Angeles-based Brown has gone on to co-found sustainable shoe brand Allbirds.