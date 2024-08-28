Hickey’s 10-year professional career saw him represent Auckland’s earlier editions of a professional football club in the Kingz and Knights, then to Europe and 30 caps for the All Whites. Since retiring from football he has built a successful career helping startup businesses reach their potential, as an early investor in local financial technology business Pushpay and co-founding New Zealand fashion business, Asuwere.

In Reid’s case, the former All Whites and West Ham captain takes up the opportunity to support the club of the city of his birth and bring his wealth of experience in top-level football to Auckland FC.

“The strength of our investor group continues to show that we are focused on long term success. We’re not here to make up the numbers” said Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker.

“All of us at the club, players, staff, and our owners share a clear vision for Auckland FC. We are proud to represent New Zealand’s biggest city and we are working hard to build a club that has its fans at the core of our decision making and we’re investing into genuine talent pathways for young Kiwi boys and girls.

“We are incredibly lucky that our owners recognise the growth trajectory that football is on in New Zealand and can see the opportunity that having a professional club in Auckland offers,” added Becker.

“When I look at the calibre of the ownership team now in place I’m incredibly confident of what Auckland FC can offer; whether that be fans, players, staff, sponsors and Auckland at large. This is great news for us, but also great news for the city.”

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sport and events.







