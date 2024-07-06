Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Allbirds’ founder Tim Brown joins Icehouse Ventures as a venture partner

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
Tim Brown, who founded Allbirds, will be sharing his business advice with others after joining Icehouse Ventures as a venture partner. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tim Brown, who founded Allbirds, will be sharing his business advice with others after joining Icehouse Ventures as a venture partner. Photo / Dean Purcell

Allbirds’ founder and ex-All Whites captain Tim Brown has joined the crew at Icehouse Ventures, an Auckland-based venture capital firm that puts money into start-ups.

Chief executive Robbie Paul likens the move to two other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business