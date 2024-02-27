Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Mad Men’: Auckland brand-awareness start-up Tracksuit raises $22m

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Tracksuit co-founders and co-CEOs Matt Herbert (left) and Connor Archbold.

Tracksuit co-founders and co-CEOs Matt Herbert (left) and Connor Archbold.

For a tech start-up, it’s a bit old-school. Tracksuit was founded in 2021 with the idea of giving smaller firms access to the same brand-tracking tools as big firms at a tenth of the cost.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business