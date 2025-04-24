Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Atomic set to blast into Australia, UK as Rod Drury fuels it with more funds

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

"I'm a workaholic - in a healthy way" - Atomic chief executive Jo Haanstra.

"I'm a workaholic - in a healthy way" - Atomic chief executive Jo Haanstra.

A firm run by one of our top former netballers sees its software playing a key role in the fight against scams — and it just raised $2.5 million from backers including Rod Drury and Movac to further its push into Australia and the United Kingdom.

Atomic makes messaging

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business