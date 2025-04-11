Advertisement
Douglas Pharmaceuticals installs AI-driven robots, faces up to tariff threat

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

West Auckland-based Douglas Pharmaceuticals has installed 13 AI-controlled robots. MD Jeff Douglas on whether they're a threat to the firm's 700 human staff.

One of our largest high-tech exporters is upping its game with AI-driven robots - and assessing the potential impact of what Trump says will be a “major” tariff on pharmaceutical exports to the US, where it sends $70 million in product, and counting, per year.

Douglas Pharmaceuticals has shown off

