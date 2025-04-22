Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Gary Holden, managing director of Lodestone Energy.

Unlisted Lodestone Energy says it has raised another $50 million from existing shareholders and new investors to fund more solar farms.

This would add to the $50 million development fund it raised in 2024, the company said.

“These funds will enable Lodestone to maintain their momentum of building new, utility-scale solar generation to serve its customers,” the company said.

“This raise means we can continue to add to our fleet of solar farms and serve more customers who see significant value in Lodestone’s unique solar-backed contracting model,” managing director Gary Holden said.

The company has 10 projects in its sights, including a large solar farm in the Mackenzie District at Haldon Station.