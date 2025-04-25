Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Wendy’s NZ expansion planned under new US giant Flynn Group’s ownership

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Wendy's NZ owner Greg Flynn, chief executive and founder of Flynn Group, talks to Tom Raynel about the NZ business and his plans for growth in Australia. Video / Alyse Wright

When Wendy’s New Zealand operations were sold to US giant Flynn Group mid-last year, there was plenty of speculation about what it would mean for the local fast food business.

Previous owners Danny and Dianne Lendich started Wendy’s in New Zealand in 1988 and went on to open 22 stores

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail