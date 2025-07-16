“More expensive tomatoes, capsicum, and broccoli drove the increase for fruit and vegetables, while higher prices for boxed chocolates and eggs drove the increase for grocery foods,” Stats NZ said.
Meanwhile, dairy and meat prices remain elevated, reflecting strong export prices on global markets.
“Dairy products continue to drive the higher cost in food prices,” said prices and deflators spokeswoman Nicola Growden.
The average milk price was $4.57 for 2 litres, up 14.3% annually. Butter was $8.60 per 500g, up 46.5% annually, and cheese was $13.04 for a 1kg block, up 30% annually.
“Butter prices are nearly five dollars more expensive than 10 years ago, an increase of over 120%,” Growden said.
The increase in the meat, poultry, and fish group was driven by higher prices for beef steak and beef mince, up 22.3% and 15.6%, respectively.
“The average cost for 1kg of beef mince was $21.73 in June 2025, up from $18.80 a year ago,” Growden said.
Meanwhile, rental prices continue to moderate.
Rent prices increased 2.6% in the 12 months to June 2025, following a 2.8% rise in the year to May.
The 2.6% increase is the lowest lift for rent prices since October 2011, when they rose 2.5%, Stats NZ said.
On a monthly basis, rents were flat, rising just 0.1%.
Full consumers price index inflation data is due on Monday.
Elevated inflation concerns prompted the Reserve Bank to pause its cycle of interest rate cuts last week.
