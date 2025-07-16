Advertisement
Food shock: Prices soar in June as fruit and veges follow butter and cheese spike

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Fruit and vegetable prices have soared. NZH File pic

New stats show food prices rose 4.6% in the year to June – the largest rate of increase since late 2023.

That was up from a 4.4% increase in the year to May, Stats NZ’s latest Selected Price Indexes show.

Rising prices for fruit and vegetables in June have added

