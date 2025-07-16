Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Food shock: Prices soar in June as fruit and veges follow butter and cheese spike

Fruit and vegetable prices have soared. NZH File pic

New stats show food prices rose 4.6% in the year to June – the largest rate of increase since late 2023.

That was up from a 4.4% increase in the year to May, Stats NZ’s latest Selected Price Indexes show.

Rising prices for fruit and vegetables in June have added to already elevated pricing for dairy products to push costs higher.

Higher prices for the fruit and vegetables group and the grocery foods group drove the increase in food prices for June 2025, Stats NZ said.

They were up 5% and 0.8% respectively.