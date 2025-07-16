Advertisement
ProLink liquidation: 60 workers gain new visas, jobs amid $3.8m deficit

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Labour hire business ProLink went into liquidation in December. It hired out staff to work in warehouses, packing and other activities. Photo / Supplied

The liquidator of failed Auckland labour hire business ProLink says many Chinese and Vietnamese workers have new visas, enabling them to continue working in this country.

Pritesh Patel said he had liaised with Immigration New Zealand and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment after 190 people lost their jobs

