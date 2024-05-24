Environmental Defence Fund economist Suzi Kerr on whether it was worth it for NZ Government to invest $29m in the methane emission-tracking satellite. Video / Carson Bluck

24 May, 2024 11:00 AM 3 mins to read

There were three big winners at the 2024 Hi-Tech Awards, staged in front of a record audience of 1300 at Auckland’s Spark Arena tonight.

Peter Beck’s Rocket Lab was named Company of the Year. The Kiwi-American firm has undergone major expansion recently, including the opening of a new factory in Auckland for its burgeoning satellite and manufacturing and assembly of its much larger Neutron rocket, due for its first test launch next year.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck. Photo / Dean Purcell

Massey University spinout NovoLabs, a startup piloting new ultraviolet technology for a cheaper, greener way to treat wastewater won three awards across sustainability, hardware and deep-tech categories.

NovoLabs cofounders Prof Andrew Shilton, Professor in Environmental Engineering at Massey University (left), and Matthew Sells.

Starboard Maritime Intelligence, an Otago-founded firm that tracks illegal fishing, trans-national crime and biosecurity threats, took honours for startup of the year and most innovative software.

Starboard recently raised $5m as it tools up for AI.

Officers with AFMA (the Australian Fisheries Management Authority), Starboard's first customer across the Tasman.

The emerging company gong went to Tracksuit, whose cofounders have billed as themselves as the Mad Men of brand awareness.

Tracksuit’s backers have billed it as NZ’s fastest-growing startup. It certainly had one of the most successful funding rounds, bucking the overall venture capital trend as it raised $22 million at a $151m valuation.

Tracksuit co-founders and co-CEOs Matt Herbert (left) and Connor Archbold.

Kara Technologies, which uses AI-powered avatars to provide sign language translation in real-time, won the Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good.

Envico Technologies, whose drone-based technology helps with conservation and biosecurity, was named Kamupene Māori o te Tau (Māori Company of the Year),

Diversity advocate and Heamana Whakahaere chair and Network For Learning director Elle Archer was named the most inspiring individual, while Fibre Fale cofounder Nu’uali’i Eteroa Lafaele and Joshua Parsons, founder of Watchful, a maker of monitoring software for security teams, were the joint young achiever winners.

The Smart Machine Company, which is developing a low-emission, driverless tractor for orchards, won the agritech category.

More than 80 local and international judges contributed to the judging of this year’s awards.

“The continued increase of diversity across the finalists is a reflection of the fact that there is a place in Tech for all New Zealanders,” Hi-Tech Trust chair David Downs said.

2024 NZ Hi-Tech Award winners

ASX Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Winner: Tracksuit

Punakaiki Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year

Winner: Starboard Maritime Intelligence

Highly Commended: DataMasque

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

Winner: Starboard Maritime Intelligence

Highly Commended: Toku Eyes

Braemac Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

Winner: NovoLabs

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Solution for a More Sustainable Future

Winner: NovoLabs

Callaghan Innovation/ Poutama Trust Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Company of the Year

Winner: Envico Technologies

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Joint Winner: Nu’uali’i Eteroa Lafaele

Joint Winner: Joshua Parsons

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

Winner: The Smart Machine Company

Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

Winner: Kara Technologies

NZX Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

Winner: Immortal Camera Systems

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

Winner: Rocket Lab

Aware Group Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

Winner: NovoLabs

Consult Recruitment Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

Winner: Creative HQ

Datacom Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual

Winner: Elle Archer





Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.