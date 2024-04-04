Voyager 2023 media awards
Security start-up Starboard Maritime Intelligence raises $5m, tools up for AI

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Officers with AFMA (the Australian Fisheries Management Authority), Starboard's first customer across the Tasman.

A Wellington startup that helps authorities and security teams track illegal fishing, trans-national crime and biosecurity threats has raised $5 million in seed funding.

Starboard Maritime Intelligence takes data collected from satellite networks and then

