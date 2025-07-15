Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nelson-based ice cream producer Appleby Farms acquires Little Island brand and assets

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Appleby Farms CEO Peter Findlay (right) has confirmed the Nelson-based ice cream producer has acquired the brand and assets of Little Island. Photo / Supplied

Appleby Farms CEO Peter Findlay (right) has confirmed the Nelson-based ice cream producer has acquired the brand and assets of Little Island. Photo / Supplied

Plant-based dairy brand Little Island has been given a lifeline under new ownership after going into liquidation last month.

Nelson-based ice cream producer Appleby Farms announced today it had acquired the brand and assets of Little Island.

Appleby Farms said it will be manufacturing all existing Little Island ice cream

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save