Appleby Farms CEO Peter Findlay (right) has confirmed the Nelson-based ice cream producer has acquired the brand and assets of Little Island. Photo / Supplied

Plant-based dairy brand Little Island has been given a lifeline under new ownership after going into liquidation last month.

Nelson-based ice cream producer Appleby Farms announced today it had acquired the brand and assets of Little Island.

Appleby Farms said it will be manufacturing all existing Little Island ice cream flavours, with plans to relaunch in Foodstuffs and Progressive supermarkets in August.

“This marks a bold step in our vision for sustainable growth,” said Appleby Farms CEO Peter Findlay.

“It allows us to utilise our expertise to bring high quality products to both traditional dairy and plant-based categories.”