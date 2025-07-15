Details of the production of Little Island’s dairy-free milks and yoghurts are still being worked through, the company said.
“While it’s early days in the integration process, we’re excited about the future for Little Island and can see how much it means to consumers,” Findlay said.
“Meanwhile, at our Nelson-based facility, we are under way with expansion off the back of not just the Little Island project but a number of other initiatives.”
Little Island, which was registered as LI Creamery Limited, was placed into liquidation on June 13, with creditors owed about $2 million.
Liquidators said the company had experienced supply challenges and cash flow difficulties before their appointment.
The Auckland-based company was founded in 2010 by Hawke’s Bay residents James Crow and Tommy Holden.
Little Island had raised more than $3.7m from investors in the past five years, but struggled for profitability.
Companies Office records show a new holding company called Little Island Limited was registered on June 23.
It has four directors, Nicola Donkers, Kristy Giles, Murray King and Julian Raine.
Giles, Appleby Farms co-founder and technical and operations director, said they were thrilled to add the Little Island brand to their portfolio.
“From day one, we’ve focused on crafting premium New Zealand products using the best ingredients. That commitment will continue across both brands,” Giles said.
Appleby Farms was founded in 2017 and is owned by a small group of NZ families.
Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics such as retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.